Moviebook Joins China Energy Conservation Association, Empowering Industries to Reduce Carbon Emissions Through Technological Innovation

BEIJING, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading AI-based services provider, has recently joined the China Energy Conservation Association (CECA), a self-sustaining, non-profit organization devoted to the efficient utilization of energy and environment protection, with a mission of empowering industries to achieve green development through the utilization of digital technology.

Becoming an official member of CECA charts a new path for Moviebook to fulfill its responsibility to be carbon neutral, and drive the high-quality advancement of its industry. It is expected that the two sides will carry out in-depth communication and cooperation in fields such as formulating the methodology for carbon emissions reduction and exploring carbon asset development and management in related business. Together they will also implement a low-carbon demonstration project. In addition, taking full advantage of its intelligent vision technology and application, Moviebook will begin joint development and dissemination of energy conservation and pollution reduction technology with CECA, advocating a green and low-carbon lifestyle, to pave the way for everyone to participate in building an environmentally-friendly society.

Moviebook has launched its development strategy which resonates with China's "Dual Carbon" goals. In the design and operation of its intelligent manufacturing base for digital commerce and digital merchandise production, Moviebook controls energy consumption and carbon emission quantity and intensity via digital technology. Its advanced system control methods, algorithms, and energy-storage devices enable whole-process energy conservation. Plus, Moviebook's intelligent operation and maintenance further unleash the potential of energy saving in low-carbon buildings, eventually realizing peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals at the system level.

In other fields such as the retail and energy industries, Moviebook empowers businesses with AI to conserve energy and reduce emissions, providing services such as implementing AI digital application and virtual reality scenes and generating AI twins for full element digital reproduction, to realize whole-process intelligent management from construction, operation and management to services, finally reducing industrial energy consumption.

Taking a macro view, reducing carbon emissions on the consumer side is an indispensable part of the carbon-neutral strategy. Based on technological resources such as product imaging and visualization, data information visualization, digital twins (of products) for retail and other brands, Moviebook presents the digital manual which demonstrates the potential for visualizing all kinds of data and information, intending to reduce dependence on paper, lower carbon emissions, and create a new paradigm for public life.

CECA is an authoritative organization in the field of energy conservation, registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China. It takes the responsibility of saving energy, improving efficiency, protecting the environment, and utilizing resources comprehensively. Its role acts as a bridge between government, industries, and enterprises. As a tech company on the frontier, Moviebook independently works towards low-carbon development, while facilitating the digital transformation and green and low-carbon goals of industries with innovative technology.

According to a whitepaper by science and technology advisory body IDC, the contribution of AI-related technologies to reduce carbon will increase year by year, reaching at least 70% by 2060, with total carbon reduction exceeding 35 billion tons. Against this backdrop, Moviebook will continue to explore integrating industries with "Dual Carbon" goals building on AI, digital twin, and other technologies so as to reshape the ecology of industrial production and consumption, enabling intelligent, low-carbon, green scenarios of production, services, and life.

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from new retail, media, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

