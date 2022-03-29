New Video Series "PSMA PET/CT TODAY" Discusses the Future of Prostate Cancer Care with Leading Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces the launch of PSMA PET/CT[1] Today, a five-part video series, featuring leading theranostics experts, on the role of advanced diagnostic imaging in prostate cancer care.

Hosted by Dr. Neal Shore, Chief Medical Officer of Surgical Oncology and Urology with GenesisCare and director at Carolina Urologic Research Center, the interview series explores the new field of PSMA PET/CT imaging and its potential impact on the future of prostate cancer care.

"This is a truly revolutionary time: Here in the United States, we are amongst the first in the world to have widespread access to PSMA PET imaging, an advanced diagnostic tool which has been included in several key guidelines for prostate cancer and has been clinically proven to detect disease that may not appear in conventional imaging. The PSMA PET/CT Today video series is an important resource to help clinicians learn from experts in the field about this new imaging technique, and its potential to improve patient care and management," said Dr. Shore.

The series features interviews with:

Dr. Clint Bahler , Associate Professor of Urology at Indiana University School of Medicine

Dr. Jeremie Calais , Clinical Research Program Director of the Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division of the Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at UCLA School of Medicine

Dr. Oliver Sartor , Medical Director, Tulane Cancer Center

Dr. Bridget Koontz , Global Deputy CMO, GenesisCare

And Dr Colin Hayward , Chief Medical Officer at Telix Pharmaceuticals.

The series covers a wide range of topics including, access to Gallium-68, clinical experience with PSMA PET/CT imaging and the future of PSMA-targeted therapy.

"While the advent of PSMA PET/CT imaging has been highly anticipated, our goal is to ensure that clinicians – whether they be experts in the field of urology or nuclear medicine – can recommend this tool to patients with complete confidence. The PSMA PET/CT video series along with our comprehensive reader training program is designed to provide clinicians with a thorough suite of tools to deepen their understanding of PSMA PET/CT from its role in clinical management through to scan reading and interpretation," said Dr. Colin Hayward, Chief Medical Officer at Telix Pharmaceuticals.

PSMA PET/CT Today is now available for download at www.telixu.com a website dedicated to medical education.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, Illuccix® (kit for preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection), has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[2] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[3] Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe[4] and Canada.[5]

