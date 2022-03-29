Terran Orbital to Present at Canaccord Genuity NewSpace Investor Summit

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity NewSpace Investor Summit.

Terran Orbital's Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, is a panelist on the Military & Intelligence Remote Sensing Panel at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Click here to watch the panel.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing one of the world's largest, most advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellations to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com

