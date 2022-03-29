Vector Laboratories Adds Kum Ming Woo to Executive Team as Vice President, Operations

Woo bringing key manufacturing experience and turnaround time reductions to proteomic and glycomic-focused company

NEWARK, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Laboratories , the pioneer of innovative proteomic and glycomic solutions, today announced that Kum Ming Woo has joined its executive team as Vice President, Operations. In this new role, he will oversee Vector Laboratories' work in further innovating its manufacturing processes and scaling the organization for additional growth.

Kum Ming Woo, Vice President, Operations, Vector Laboratories (PRNewswire)

Mr. Woo was most recently Director of Manufacturing at Twist Biosciences, where he drove major increases in manufacturing capacity that significantly increased the company's ability to serve its customers. Previously, he spent nearly a decade at Illumina, ending as Senior Manager, Reagent Manufacturing and overseeing a 24/7 reagent filling and packaging operation.

"Kum Ming's experience and talent are a great match for Vector Laboratories as we seek to further streamline our own processes, ensuring that every customer is able to get exactly what they need from our extensive catalog — when they need it — and as we look to expand through an acquisition strategy," said Lisa V. Sellers, PhD, CEO of Vector Laboratories. "His viewpoint will be critical in assessing expansion opportunities both in the US and abroad. We're elated to have him join our executive team and are looking forward to working together with him."

In addition to his work with Twist Biosciences and Illumina, Mr. Woo has held positions with Dexcom, Sensient, and TriLink BioTechnologies, a part of Maravai LifeSciences. His work focused not only on introducing new product manufacturing processes, but also scaling, automating, and optimizing existing processes. He also brings significant experience with ISO 13485 and 21 CFR Part 820 regulations.

"With all of its products, Vector Laboratories has focused on innovation, reliability, and utility. I'm thrilled to now become a part of this storied company and continue that same legacy," added Mr. Woo. "This is a fantastic opportunity to grow alongside a company that is bringing in a new era of essential laboratory products across multiple disciplines."

Vector Laboratories was the first company to commercialize avidin-biotin enzyme complex kits for immunohistochemistry and antifade mounting media for immunofluorescence, and it has since introduced over 600 reliable reagents and kits through four decades of leadership in labeling and detection technologies.

About Vector Laboratories

Vector Laboratories empowers scientific advances with innovative proteomic and glycomic solutions. Supporting industries worldwide for 45 years and counting, Vector Laboratories is a trusted manufacturing partner with unmatched technical expertise and a culture of service. Customers rely on Vector Laboratories' immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, glycobiology and bioconjugation products and custom manufacturing capabilities to move science forward, with impact. Vector Laboratories' market-tested product portfolio provides the critical tools researchers need to precisely visualize and study tissues and cells, and to ultimately tackle today's biggest healthcare challenges. The company's products and technologies have been cited in more than 350,000 peer-reviewed publications, and its catalog and custom products are included in Laboratory Standard Operating Procedures around the world. Headquartered in Newark, CA, Vector Laboratories includes a global network of more than 40 distributors. For more information about Vector Laboratories, please visit: www.vectorlabs.com.

Media Contacts

vectorlabs@consortpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vector Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vector Laboratories