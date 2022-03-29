Wayne Hartley Joins SullivanCotter to Help Expand Physician Workforce Advisory Services

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs, workforce solutions, and technology and data products for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector, is pleased to welcome back Wayne Hartley as a Principal in the firm's Physician Workforce Practice.

SullivanCotter Logo (PRNewswire)

Wayne is an accomplished senior consulting leader with a distinguished history of managing high-quality medical operations and utilizes more than 20 years of direct health care industry experience in his work with clients. With longstanding knowledge in health care operations, finance and human resources, Wayne specializes in helping organizations to strengthen physician compensation program strategy, regulatory compliance and value-based outcomes.

"As health care organizations look for innovative ways to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing marketplace, our aim is to leverage a diverse and growing panel of expertise from the industry's best and brightest consultants. We're thrilled to welcome Wayne back to SullivanCotter and, with his unique skillset and insight, look forward to learning from his extensive clinical and operational leadership experience, building strategic partnerships with new and existing clients, and expanding the firm's clinical workforce advisory services," said Mark Ryberg, Physician Workforce Practice Leader, SullivanCotter.

In his new role with SullivanCotter, Wayne will work with clients to lead physician compensation design projects and develop models to support organization-wide goals as they relate to patient access, panel size, productivity, quality and more. Additionally, he will advise organizations on the fair market value and commercial reasonableness of physician transactions to enhance compliance and mitigate risk, liaise with boards and physician leaders on high-value business strategies, and introduce new methodologies to assess and improve health system readiness for risk-based reimbursement.

Wayne also serves on the firm's Large Clinic™ Group Growth Team in which he helps to direct strategy and member engagement for the 45-year-old independent affinity group comprised of the largest medical organizations in the U.S.

Prior to joining the firm, Wayne previously served in a variety of leadership positions for a number of nationally-recognized consulting firms. He also has a wealth of clinical and operational experience from his time at two of the largest health systems in Minneapolis.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights, expertise, data and technology products to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

Contact: Becky Lorentz

SullivanCotter

beckylorentz@sullivancotter.com

314.414.3719

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SullivanCotter