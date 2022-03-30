Delinea Worldwide Channel Momentum Continues to Deliver Substantial Growth

Privileged Access Management Leader is Recognized with 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRNⓇ Partner Program Guide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced momentum in the company's global channel highlighted by worldwide revenue performance. Delinea partners including VARs, System Integrators, MSPs, and Distributors delivered substantial growth in bookings for fiscal year 2021.

"Privileged access management is the center of many cybersecurity strategies. Our partners help organizations secure their digital transformation, bringing them the benefits of readily customizable, scalable, and robust PAM solutions," said Damon Tompkins, Chief Revenue Officer, Delinea. "The Delinea partner channel spans the globe and counts on us for a PAM partnership built on innovation, insight, and integrity."

The significant channel momentum Delinea carries into 2022 is the outcome of a renewed partner recruitment strategy and the commitment of long-term distributors and partners who have been consistent in their advocacy and dedication to Delinea (formerly Thycotic and Centrify) over several years. Participants in Delinea's partner channel program who are active in ongoing sales and technical training activities, merit-based market development funds (MDF) programs, and attractive cash incentives correlate to the most successful producers in the ecosystem, which in turn makes engaging with Delinea even more advantageous to their bottom line. A low barrier to entry offers many partners within the community the opportunity to advance their place in the fast-growing PAM market.

"Partners have been rapidly turning to Delinea to provide cloud-ready seamless privileged access management (PAM) to their customers," said Bob Gagnon, Vice President Channel Sales, who was recently recognized as a CRN Channel Chief award recipient for the 12th time. "There is a huge market opportunity in front of us to advance the growing demand from PAM through our very capable and expanding partner network."

Key company channel highlights for 2021 include:

Increased investment in Public Sector campaigns and outreach

New Delinea partner portal unlocks the latest tools and resources by helping partners manage and optimize their channel engagements

CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , including CRN Channel Chief, CRN Women of the Channel , and CRN's 5-Star Partner Program Guide issued this week. Multiple recognitions by, a brand of, including CRN Channel Chief,, andissued this week.

Delinea's EMEA and APAC business doubled the size of the channel team supporting distributors and reseller partners, and introduced a new management role dedicated to global system integrators (GSIs) and Advisory Partners.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

