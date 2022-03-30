Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of Roblox Corporation ("Roblox") (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders.

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave issued a report entitled "Problems at Roblox (RBLX)," which detailed significant misconduct at the online gaming platform company. Among other things, the Report stated that: (i) Roblox's former social media manager ran a pornographic blog while employed by the company; (ii) Roblox's official Twitter account retweeted content made by a self-described pedophile; (iii) Multiple major Roblox developers have been banned after being exposed for pedophilia; (iv) Roblox allegedly shut down its own community forum after it became inundated with links to illegal child porn sites, and Roblox's current head of content moderation previously followed a "furry porn" account; and (v) The company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.

Following this news, shares of Roblox's stock declined $5.50 per share, or over 8% in value, to close at $60.67 per share on February 3, 2022, on heavy trading volume.

The firm's investigation is focused on whether Roblox and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws, or breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders, in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Roblox shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/roblox/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

