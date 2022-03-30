LPC Ventures invests in Amenify to expand services for tenants

Strategic investment benefits property managers nationwide with managed services teams

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LPC Ventures, Lincoln Property Company's venture capital arm, announces an investment in Amenify, a platform providing properties with managed service teams and real-time support. This includes cleaners, chores, dog walkers, private meal delivery teams, car washers, and more.

Lincoln Property Company (LPC) is an owner, developer and manager across all product types in both Commercial and Mixed-Use landscapes across the US. Their investment was based on feedback from Lincoln Property operators and the future opportunity to leverage Amenify's services, technology, and support. As of today, Amenify works with LPC at more than 130 properties and 30,000 units.

Amenify provides managed service teams with 7-day real-time support, providing an alternative to expensive staffing platforms. The company integrates with all major tenant engagement software (e.g., Yardi, Realpage, MobileDoorman, Livly, etc.) for a scalable solution. provides vetted, insured, and trained service professionals for Residents and Property Managers. All services are performed by Service Providers that pass background checks, use Amenify technology, and adhere to Amenify branding and quality control standards

"As we've seen Amenify tackle and dominant the mixed-use side of real estate for providing managed service teams across our portfolio, we're excited to work together to bring this same level of service and amenities to the entire portfolio. Amenify already had affordable products for LPC, but now, LPC managers everywhere won't have to pay for the premium package of Amenify." Said Nick Ramsey a Principal at LPC Ventures.

"It's a great example of a win-win. LPC is an industry leader for property management, and we are thrilled to announce this investment and partnership. This eliminates costs for Property Managers that choose to install our managed services, and our local professionals benefit from increased demand, which in turn lowers costs for Residents in the network. Most importantly, we believe it directly helps LPC attract the best asset managers that wish to unlock the value of data, density, and access to the home" said Everett Lynn, CEO of Amenify.

The world of technology and property management continue to merge, as evidenced by Alfred acquiring RKW Management announced in the first quarter of 2022. LPC investing in Amenify is an example of how Property Managers are investing directly in technology to compete.

Amenify is an industry leader in the multi-family property-technology space and is a big believer in partnering with strategic investors. "By consolidating millions of homes in a fragmented real estate industry, we can use technology to reinvent all kinds of services for the home. This is just the beginning." Mr. Lynn went on to say.

LPC Ventures is active in the property-technology investing space, with a number of strategic investments made to date in order to help aide their internal teams with the best tools and technology to drive further advancements throughout the industry.

ABOUT LPC

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a developer and manager of high-quality residential communities. Over the next few years, we expanded our line of products and services to include commercial real estate. Our international reputation for successful management of our own properties quickly attracted a large client base of owners and investors who recognized the value that we could provide in development, property management, brokerage, investing, advisory, construction management, engineering and all real estate consulting services.

ABOUT AMENIFY

Amenify is the industry's leading platform to power services and products in the home. Property Managers and Residents benefit from managed service teams for their Residents. This means better security and value from teams for cleaning, car washing, private meal delivery, dog walking, chores, and more -- with a real-time support team that can be reached 7-days a week.

The company's strategic relationships and end-to-end technology are reinventing how services companies operate their business. Amenify's strategic investors include more than 45 operators that control more than 2.8 million homes across the US and Canada. The company has corporate offices in San Francisco and Denver and has services active in 30+ cities.

