S&P Dow Jones Indices Launches Index Tracking Commodities Used In Electric Vehicle Production

LONDON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced the launch of the S&P GSCI Electric Vehicle Metals. This new futures-based index measures the performance of tradeable metals used in the production of electric vehicles and weights them according to their relative usage in a representative electric vehicle. S&P DJI has collaborated with S&P Global Commodity Insights to leverage and incorporate a representative set of metal usage data in the electric vehicles sector.

"We are excited to bring together the data and insights of two S&P Global divisions to launch an innovative index that tracks the performance trends of key metals such as cobalt, copper, aluminum, nickel and iron ore that are essential in the production of electric vehicles," said Fiona Boal, Global Head of Commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "As global financial markets, investors and consumers alike increasingly embrace the use of greener technologies, there is high demand for certain types of commodities, particularly in the metals sector, that support the market's path towards energy transition. Through our indices, S&P DJI can offer valuable insights to clients and investors as they develop thematic and targeted investment strategies to reflect this transition."

Indeed, the S&P GSCI Electric Vehicle Metals leverages S&P Global Commodity Insights' data to help determine its constituents and production weights and ensure that the index broadly reflects the relative metal usage in a representative electric vehicle. An important and unique index feature is its flexibility in reweighting, adding or removing constituents at regular intervals to ensure that it can adapt to rapid changes in electric vehicles technology, as well as the launch and adoption of new metals futures contracts.

The S&P GSCI Electric Vehicle Metals is part of the S&P GSCI family of indices. The S&P GSCI is the first major investable commodity index and measures the most liquid commodity futures, which provides diversification with low correlations to other asset classes.

To learn more about the S&P GSCI Electric Vehicle Metals, please visit https://www.indexologyblog.com/2022/03/29/going-electric-introducing-the-sp-gsci-electric-vehicle-metals/ and for more information about the S&P GSCI index series and their methodologies, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

ABOUT S&P GLOBAL COMMODITY INSIGHTS

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators to co-create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating Energy Transition, S&P Global Commodity Insights' coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today.

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices