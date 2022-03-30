Tapcart Unveils Rebrand To Reflect Its Evolution

Tapcart elevates to a new level, bringing its Shopify merchants the products and experience to launch mobile revenue into uncharted territory.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapcart , a leading mobile commerce platform that enables Shopify-powered brands to launch mobile apps, today announced the launch of its rebrand. The new brand identity reflects Tapcart's position as brand builders and visionaries, deeply plugged in and in constant evolution, just like the mobile merchant apps it powers.

Since its founding in 2017, Tapcart has undergone significant growth, further fueled by the rapid shift to mobile shopping resulting from the pandemic. As Tapcart continues to break boundaries and maintain a future-first approach, co-founders Eric Netsch and Sina Mobasser wanted Tapcart's brand to reflect the excitement, energy, and world-class team behind its mobile innovation.

The rebrand for the mobile commerce platform includes an advanced look, feel, and voice to better represent both how Tapcart sees itself in the mobile space and to mirror the innovation of the brands it supports.

"We are beyond excited to unveil our rebrand and affirm our commitment to bring Shopify stores the tools they need to scale, grow, and win with a mobile sales channel that is completely within their control. It was important that our brand reflect the bottomless creativity of our merchants," said JJ Workman, Vice President of Growth at Tapcart. "Our team worked tirelessly over the last few months to provide Shopify merchants with an elevated, streamlined, and future-forward experience."

Tapcart-powered Mobile apps significantly increase independent D2C revenue for Shopify stores, and retain customers at significantly higher rates than mobile websites. Features like one-click checkout, instant page-loading, and direct-to-homescreen push notifications turn casual shoppers into lucrative brand loyalists. Push notifications remain one of the most powerful marketing channels, proving to increase retention rates up to 88% and reduce cart abandonment rates by up to 30%. They also do not increase in cost like alternative reach channels such as Facebook and Instagram advertorials, which have seen a year-over-year price increase of 89%.

Tapcart's rebrand is the latest in a series of announcements, including its partnership with AppsFlyer and its $50M Series B Funding .

About Tapcart:

In April 2017, Tapcart was launched by mobile veterans Eric Netsch and Sina Mobasser to solve mobile commerce for all. The goal was to bring mobile apps to the masses and create a platform that enabled a brand to design, launch and manage an app with no coding or development work required. To learn more, visit www.tapcart.com .

