Incase Expands Ecosystem of Accessories for the Apple Enthusiast

New Apple AirTag and AirPods 3rd Generation Cases with Refined Woolenex Material Organize, Mobilize and Protect the Ideas of Today's Creatives

TUSTIN, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase , a leading global design-driven carry and protection brand, today announced new protective accessories for Apple AirTag and AirPods 3rd Generation. The Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag, Woolenex Case for AirPods and Reform Sport Case for AirPods are the latest designs in continued category expansion of Apple accessories. The new products align with Incase's passion of supporting creative lifestyles by delivering an ecosystem of products designed to organize, mobilize and protect the ideas of today's creatives.

The Incase Key Clip for AirTag and Case for AirPods (3rd Generation) are crafted with refined, durable Woolenex, a lightweight fabric blend with excellent abrasion and weather resistance. Woolenex is woven from two different thicknesses of polyester fiber for a slim and strong material that adds an element of sophisticated style for creatives to stay mobilized and connected.

"Woolenex adds a refined, high-caliber aesthetic to every product it's crafted into, and we're excited to bring the Incase-exclusive material to our new AirTag and AirPods cases," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incase.

Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag

The Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag securely holds your tracking device. This lightweight, form-fitting case is crafted with refined, durable Woolenex and offers added TPU snap closure security. Its quick key clip feature is ready to attach to your personal belongings.

Impressively durable Woolenex exterior repels the elements.

Metal quick clip key ring

Snap closure

Open front and back window for signal and sound output

Available in Graphite Gray and Blush Pink

Incase Woolenex Case for AirPods (3rd Generation)

The Incase AirPods Case with Woolenex safeguards the Wireless Charging Case that protects and powers your 3rd Generation AirPods. This lightweight, form-fitting case is crafted with refined, durable Woolenex to defend the glossy Wireless Charging Case from scuffs and scratches. Underneath the material exterior is a rigid, injection-molded polycarbonate shell that's lightweight and durable.

360-degree protection against impacts, bumps, and scratches

Exterior crafted with a Woolenex overlay

Fabric-wrapped case designed with injection-molded polycarbonate

Allows wireless charging with Wireless Charging Case for AirPods 3 rd Generation

Available in Asphalt Gray, Cobalt Blue, and Deep Red

Incase Reform Sport Case for AirPods (3rd Generation)

The aesthetically driven, performance-based Reform Sport Case for 3rd Generation AirPods features a co-molded design with two layers of bonded protective material. Its durable exterior shell defends from immediate impact while the soft, cushioning interior reduces force before it hits your pods. A perforated surface pattern, antimicrobial defense, and a removable carrying lanyard combine to offer a stylish everyday solution to protect the way you connect.

Co-molded design features a durable exterior shell, with a soft cushioning interior, that work together to protect AirPods against drops

Modern, perforated surface pattern makes for a secure grip while dissipating heat

Antimicrobial defense featured on the shell eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria

Removable hybrid-design lanyard securely tethers the case either with the included clip or by tying it on

Available in Black and Rose Coral

Availability and Pricing

The Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag (MSRP $19.95), Woolenex Case for AirPods (MSRP $34.95) and Reform Sport Case for AirPods (MSRP $39.95) are available globally at Incase.com and Apple.com.

About Incase

Incase designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

