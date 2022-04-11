SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik provides updated comparative figures for the following changes in the reporting:
Treatment of Sandvik Materials Technology in financial statements:
On March 23, Sandvik announced that The Sandvik Board of Directors had decided to propose the distribution and listing of Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT) to the Annual General Meeting, which takes place on April 27, 2022. As a consequence, Sandvik will from the first quarter 2022 report SMT as discontinued operations and as assets and liabilities held for distribution in accordance with IFRS 5.
Adjusted EBITA and M&A transaction costs:
As of the first quarter 2022, adjusted EBITA will replace adjusted EBIT as the key operating profit metric. Furthermore, M&A transaction costs will from 2022 be reported as items affecting comparability (IAC). Adjusted EBITA for comparative periods in 2021 has been updated accordingly.
Updated comparative figures for continuing operations and adjusted EBITA*:
Q12021
Q22021
Q32021
Q42021
FY2021
Order intake
22,206
21,816
22,870
26,772
93,665
Organic growth, order intake, %
18
39
20
21
24
Revenues
18,528
20,136
21,725
25,311
85,700
Organic growth, revenues, %
4
27
15
16
15
Adj. EBITA
3,960
4,192
4,620
5,043
17,816
Adj. EBITA margin
21.4
20.8
21.3
19.9
20.8
M&A costs adjusted for on IAC
-44
-17
-194
-173
-429
EBIT
3,920
4,399
4,185
4,771
17,275
EBIT margin
21.2
21.8
19.3
18.8
20.2
Profit before tax
3,653
4,271
4,146
4,748
16,818
Profit for the period
2,885
3,159
3,607
3,436
13,087
Net working capital, %
23.8
23.2
23.0
21.4
22.7
No. of employees
33,290
33,712
36,758
38,669
38,669
*Best estimates excluding SMT, not adjusted for Group common items
Stockholm, April 11, 2022
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.
