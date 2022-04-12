20/20 Foresight Executive Search Announces the Launch of its New Website

CHICAGO , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, 2020-4.com. The site was redesigned to better reflect 20/20 Foresight's innovative executive search services and extensive consulting expertise, as well as to improve user experience.

20/20 Foresight Executive Search announces the launch of its comprehensive new website. (PRNewswire)

The site features a detailed overview of 20/20's unique executive search capabilities as well as robust consulting practice including Compensation Consulting, Executive Coaching, Career Coaching, Leadership Assessments, Litigation Consulting, and Succession Planning. It enables clients to better understand 20/20's sophisticated technology platform and data-centric process. The site also features 20/20's new CLEAR score, a proprietary method for evaluating candidates.

"This new site reflects our relentless drive for innovation and our commitment to our clients to provide a transparent, thoughtful, and streamlined search process," commented Bob Cavoto, Founder and Managing Director Emeritus.

Robert Peck, Managing Principal, added, "Over the last two years, 20/20 has grown — strategically hiring professionals to strengthen our internal organization, adding additional offices to expand our market presence, and investing in technology to enhance our capabilities. We felt it was important to redesign our site to reflect this growth and continuing commitment to client experience."

20/20 Foresight Executive Search invites visitors to explore the website and learn more about its focused expertise in real estate, financial services, and professional services. Users will also have the opportunity to review hundreds of recently completed searches so that they can see for themselves how 20/20 Foresight has helped companies around the country find leaders who have taken their organizations to the next level.

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in real estate, financial services, and professional services. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked by Forbes as one of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021," an honor it has held for the last five years.

20/20 Foresight Executive Search Logo (PRNewsfoto/20/20 Foresight Executive Search) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 20/20 Foresight Executive Search