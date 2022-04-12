Delinea Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type ll Compliance Recertification

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced that the company has successfully completed Type ll Service Organization Control (SOC 2) recertification audits for Secret Server Cloud, Privilege Manager Cloud, Privileged Behavior Analytics, Access Controller Suite, Account Lifecycle Manager, and DevOps Secrets Vault. Schneider Downs & Co., Inc. conducted the recertification audit and found that Delinea continues to meet the SOC 2 standards for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Services Principles with zero exceptions.

SOC 2 compliance measures the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data across solutions. SOC 2 reports demonstrate a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but to also prove compliance over an extended period.

"Thousands of organizations rely on Delinea daily to protect their most critical assets, data, and privileged credentials from a mounting number of threats," said Raun Nohavitza, Chief Information Officer at Delinea. "As a company, we continually seek third-party validation of our solutions to ensure that we maintain the highest degree of security controls and standards for our customers."

SOC 2 Type II standards help companies recognize, communicate, and exercise cross-functional value among DevOps and security teams. Delinea used this recertification audit as an opportunity to continue heavily integrating its security team within its DevOps practices. The internal team used the company's flagship solution to help with the examination and to also demonstrate Delinea's security posture for any ongoing audit.

