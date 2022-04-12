Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2022 First Quarter Investor Call on May 10

HUDSON, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2022 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prior to the call, Diebold Nixdorf will provide a Shareholder Letter summarizing business and financial results, and other highlights from the period. This letter, as well as additional content including a press release and supplementary financial data, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register at https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10544/diebold-nixdorf-inc-first-quarter-2022-earnings-call/. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call. You may also access the call and register with a live operator. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 15 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:



Dial-in number

Conf. ID

Time/Date Conference Call Toll Free: 844-200-6205

930085

8:30 a.m. ET; May 10, 2022

International: 929-526-1599









About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

