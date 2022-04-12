Illumina Expands Access to Genomics in Latin America through New State-of-the-Art Solution Center

Regional Solution Center in São Paulo, Brazil will enable customer access to next-generation sequencing training and expertise to improve patient outcomes

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art Solution Center in São Paulo, Brazil. The choice to bring the facility to Brazil reflects an increasing demand for and interest in clinical genomics, as well as Illumina's longstanding commitment to expanding global access to genomics in Latin America.

The choice to bring the state-of-the-art Illumina Solution Center to Brazil reflects an increasing demand and interest in clinical genomics and Illumina’s commitment to expanding global access to genomics in Latin America. (PRNewswire)

"Illumina has operated in Brazil for over 10 years and we're excited to facilitate deeper engagement with our customers and partners in the region," said Susan Tousi, Chief Commercial Officer at Illumina. "Through our Solution Center, we aim to better understand their needs and partner with them to help expand access to genomic testing and data with the aim to improve patient outcomes."

Illumina's customers and partners in Brazil span basic research, applied markets and increasingly, clinical labs and healthcare institutions. The new Solution Center will enable Illumina to offer its partners an ideal environment for demonstrations and training sessions to optimize their education and experience with next-generation sequencing and array technologies.

In addition, to help combat the pandemic in Brazil , Illumina partnered with the Ministry of Health to build a comprehensive public health network for tracking the spread of the virus. Throughout Brazil , 26 laboratories out of 28 use Illumina's sequencing systems.

"We're proud of our joint effort with health and government leaders in Brazil during the pandemic, which resulted in the accelerated adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for genomic surveillance for infectious disease," said Nicole Berry , General Manager of the Americas at Illumina. " Brazil's growing clinical market makes São Paulo an ideal hub from which to serve new and existing customers and channel partners across Latin America ."

The 11,000 square-foot site features a fully operational lab equipped with cutting-edge Illumina technology to help train customers and partners throughout Brazil and Latin America. Illumina works with 14 Channel Partners, which operate across more than 25 countries in the region.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1 858.291.6421

IR@illumina.com

Media:

Adi Raval

+1 202.629.8172

araval@illumina.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.