Lennar Sadly Announces Passing of Director Steve Gerard

MIAMI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (the "Company") announces with great sadness that Steve Gerard, a 22-year member of the Company's Board of Directors, a member of the Company's Audit Committee and the Chairperson of the Company's Compensation Committee, passed away on April 12, 2022. Mr. Gerard joined Lennar's Board in 2000 with the Company's acquisition of U.S. Home Corporation. He had been a member of the U.S. Home Corporation Board since 1993. During his time on our Board, Mr. Gerard helped us navigate the many challenges we confronted through the economic downturn years ago. He was a great person who rendered invaluable leadership, service and counsel to our Board. It is with heartfelt admiration and appreciation that the Board thanks him for his terrific contributions.

Stuart Miller, Execuive Chairman of Lennar, said, "Steve Gerard was a true warrior. Steve's energy and passion drove us all at Lennar to reach higher and work harder to achieve excellence with a core focus on integrity. Steve brought professionalism to execution and determination to performance. Steve helped position our company with a balanced focus on both short-term performance and long-term stability. His continued engagement will be sorely missed."

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

