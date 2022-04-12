Pacaso Adds Lara Cumberland as Chief Operating Officer

Expands Senior Leadership Team with Seasoned Technology Industry Executive to Oversee Home Operations and Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced it has appointed Lara Cumberland as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 16, 2022. Cumberland brings more than 20 years of experience working at premier technology companies, including Meta, PayPal, eBay and IBM. In this newly created role, Cumberland will lead Pacaso's key cross-functional initiatives to deliver on great owner experiences on a global scale. Cumberland will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Austin Allison.

"Lara is a dynamic leader with extensive experience building, scaling and optimizing complex operations at some of the world's leading tech companies," said Pacaso Co-Founder and CEO Austin Allison. "Pacaso has assembled a seasoned leadership team with the expertise and vision to address the massive global opportunity in second home co-ownership and deliver on our mission. Lara is perfectly positioned to help propel Pacaso forward during this stage of accelerated growth."

"I am thrilled to be joining Pacaso at such a pivotal time," said Cumberland. "Pacaso is truly changing the way people experience second home ownership and pioneering a new category in real estate. I look forward to working with Austin and the rest of the team to continue building upon their momentum and rapid growth, while enhancing the Pacaso owner and buyer experiences through our first-rate team and technology innovations."

Prior to joining Pacaso, Cumberland led M&A at Meta, formerly Facebook, where she oversaw the integration of all global acquisitions since 2015. Cumberland also worked with Meta's executive team in leading strategic cross-company initiatives to address some of the company's most complex challenges. Before that, Cumberland held senior leadership roles overseeing M&A integration for more than 100 acquisitions at premier technology companies including IBM, eBay and PayPal.

