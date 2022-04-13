CONGRESSMEN ESPAILLAT AND TORRES DELIVER MORE THAN $3.3 MILLION TO THE MONTEFIORE SCHOOL HEALTH PROGRAM

Montefiore School Health Program is the largest and most comprehensive school-based health program in the nation, providing primary medical care, counseling, optometry and dentistry to 44,000 children.

BRONX, N.Y., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at PS 8 Elementary School, Congressmen Espaillat and Torres joined Montefiore Medicine President and CEO, Dr. Philip O. Ozuah to award more than $3.3 million in federal funding to the Montefiore School Health Program (MSHP), the largest and most comprehensive school-based health program in the country. One in four Bronx students have a MSHP clinic with health experts — from doctors and dentists to therapists — who support children from pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Montefiore School Health Program Event (PRNewswire)

The Bronx is the lowest income congressional district in the United States. This federal funding will upgrade the digital infrastructure and broadband capability across 99 schools, connecting more students and parents to Montefiore's telehealth services and primary care network.

"Congressmen Adriano Espaillat and Ritchie Torres fought hard and delivered in a big way for this program and this community. They know well that the children of The Bronx are the future of The Bronx," said Philip O. Ozuah, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Office, Montefiore Medicine.

Between 25-30% of students (>14,000) who utilize MSHP services do so for chronic care conditions. Children with access to the support and resources made available by MSHP are 40% less likely to go home sick, resulting in stronger school performance and fewer workdays missed by parents. Emergency room visits and hospitalizations dropped by half after students started receiving treatment at MSHP clinics.

"This funding is transforming healthcare delivery in the highest-need areas of The Bronx — the increase in broadband and Wi-Fi connectivity will ensure nurses can access student health records quickly and that parents can advocate on their child's behalf without having to leave work," said Representative Adriano Espaillat. "Thanks to the decades-long commitment of Montefiore, 44,000 children — one of whom will likely take my place someday — will have free access to state-of-the-art healthcare services right at their school."

"This $3.3 million will transform the Montefiore program with faster, more reliable internet and secure videoconferencing software," said Representative Ritchie Torres. "The technology ensures that kids can get care when they need it, no matter what else is happening in the world."

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

Montefiore (PRNewsfoto/Montefiore/Albert Einstein College of Medicine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Montefiore Health System