Agency360 acquires LeaderEQ to form AdvisorEY

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency360, an executive search firm founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, has completed its acquisition of LeaderEQ, the digital matchmaking platform in the leadership development area to form AdvisorEY.

"We're pleased to welcome LeaderEQ and their outstanding team of executive coaches and advisors. They bring a world-class portfolio of learning, development, and performance improvement expertise that will bolster our firm's substantial leadership development capabilities.", said Katherine Eskandanian-Yee, Founder of Agency360.

AdvisorEY will offer advisory services that help companies improve their human capital initiatives. Starting with talent acquisition and building to management and development of the workforce, AdvisorEY provides the expertise needed to cultivate and foster a culture driven by purpose and passion.

Katherine added: "We can now extend a suite of services that will expand from talent acquisition to leadership & professional development to people and org advisory while leveraging Agency360's vast network and presence in the human capital domain."

"We recognized that our relationship with our candidates and clients alike doesn't end at the placement stage but continues to grow and evolve so it only made sense that we articulate and expand our involvement with our clients' organizations. AdvisorEY is the natural progression of our firm to truly becoming a full cycle Human Capital consulting firm.", said Chessa Eskandanian-Yee.

Katherine and Chessa Eskandanian-Yee, the mother daughter duo who have been working together for nearly a decade and founded LeaderEQ at the 10th year anniversary of Agency360, commit to continue their holistic approach to human capital while marrying their high-touch consultative services with science and technology to ensure successful outcomes for their clients and candidates.

"Technology should not and cannot diminish the value of a high touch service that is crucial to any human interaction. Our play in the tech space was to enhance our offerings and democratize our services while maintaining quality and accessibility.", added Chessa Eskandanian-yee, CEO of LeaderEQ and co-founder of AdvisorEY.

About Agency360

AGENCY360 is an executive search firm focused exclusively on permanent placement of investment, marketing, compliance, IT, and legal professionals as well as "C" level executives, project managers and administrative assistants across various industries. The founders pride themselves on providing one-on-one, customized service to both their clients and candidates.

About LeaderEQ

Founded in 2017, LeaderEQ is an on-demand executive coaching platform that is transforming the way business leaders and coaches connect. The company's proprietary AI-powered matching platform disrupts old-school thinking with next-level compatibility, communication, and execution.

About AdvisorEY

AdvisorEY is a full-cycle human capital consulting firm that helps companies identify, secure, and develop their talent. The company's goal is to make high-quality talent accessible to firms of all sizes, by providing services that will help them recruit, retain, and refine their most valuable capital – human capital.

