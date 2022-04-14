Humu's New Chief Operating Officer Brings Vision for Growing Market Share

TJ Williams joins from Degreed, an employee upskilling platform, to scale Humu's go-to-market strategy and teams.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humu , an HR technology company that uses science-backed nudges to help managers develop high-performing teams, today announced TJ Williams has joined the organization as chief operating officer (COO). In this role, TJ will focus on scaling our global sales team, expanding customer services, and building new partnerships. This announcement comes after a record period of expansion for Humu - in just two years the company has seen 10x growth in users and completed its Series C funding round in January, bringing the total raised to $110 million.

Williams was recently at Degreed, where he served as chief revenue officer since 2018, overseeing all client-facing teams globally. During his tenure, the company grew over 10X in revenue, raised $275M in funding, and expanded from 130 to 650 employees.

TJ started his career in pharmaceutical sales, but quickly pivoted into technology. Since then he has led revenue growth teams for some of the largest names in the industry, including IBM, Oracle and Google. Prior to Degreed, TJ led the Americas outbound sales organization for Dropbox. TJ lives in Austin with his wife and three girls, and graduated from Texas A&M University.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Humu. The product is proven to help managers develop and lead high-performing teams across the Fortune 500," said TJ Williams, COO, Humu. "I look forward to scaling our sales organization, deepening customer relationships, and accelerating the company's growth."

"TJ is a transformational leader and proven change agent with deep experience in HR technology and future of work. As Humu continues to grow, we are excited to build out our leadership team," said Laszlo Bock, CEO and co-founder, Humu. "TJ has the vision and proven track record to build on Humu's success, scale our operations, propel go-to-market strength and foster year-over-year revenue acceleration and product adoption."

Humu works with the world's largest companies to deliver timely, personalized coaching that makes it easy for managers to improve team performance, retention, and employee experience. For more information or to view open positions, visit humu.com .

About Humu

Humu is an action management platform that makes it easy for employees to improve, every single week. Science shows that the fastest path to improvement is via personalized coaching in the flow of work. That's exactly what Humu does. Humu nudges managers and their teams to build the specific habits that will lead to their organization's success. Unlike most tools, Humu combines Nobel-prize winning science and technology to pinpoint which behaviors and people skills leaders, managers, and employees need to be effective. Humu helps customers drive outcomes like improving managers, increasing agility, building more inclusive cultures and boosting team performance.

For more information about how Humu can help your employees, please visit humu.com/web-demo

Media Contact

Sydney Perkins

Mission North for Humu

humu@missionnorth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Humu