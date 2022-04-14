LG RECOGNIZED AS ENVIRONMENTAL LEADER

LG's Strong Climate Action Efforts Underscored by Dow Jones Sustainability Index and The Global 100

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index, which comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. LG also has been recognized by the Corporate Knights as one of the 100 most sustainable corporations in the world.

"LG truly envisions a better life for all. A key way to achieve that on Earth Day and every day is corporate management focused on protecting the environment and serving society as a whole," said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO, LG Electronics North America. "Being recognized with these top distinctions is a testament to the progress along our ESG (environmental, social and governance) journey."

Leading up to these world-renowned index series, LG has reduced the environmental impact of products – from design and production, to packaging and transportation, to use and disposal – while cutting greenhouse gas emissions from LG operations worldwide.

LG has committed to transitioning completely to renewable energy by 2050 as a key component of its sustainability strategy. Since making its Zero Carbon 2030 pledge in 2019, LG has been implementing various initiatives in line with its promise to meet its commitments by the target date. By 2030, LG is on track to reduce carbon emissions generated at its worldwide business sites by 50 percent compared to 2017 figures, while simultaneously expanding its use of renewable energy.

Additionally, the company has been recognized in 2022 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with the Sustainable Materials Management Gold Tier Award, Product Champion Award and Emerging Technology Award. These distinctions range from responsibly recycling 50 million pounds of e-waste in the United States over the past year to ensuring lifecycle sustainability for sound bars to developing advanced adaptive compressors for refrigerators. LG is also an eight-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The Global 100 by Corporate Knights ranks the world's 100 most sustainable corporations that show a continued correlation between higher investor returns and strong performance on key environmental, social and governance metrics.

