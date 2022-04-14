Mint Eco Car Wash Wins The Palm Beach Post's "Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County" Award

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Eco Car Wash has officially been recognized as the "Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post in their annual "Best of the Best" local fan-based award.

Geoffrey Jervis, Co-Founder and CEO of Mint Eco, shared, "We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious accolade. When you set out to do something dramatically different in an industry, you are always fearful that your concept may not be appreciated by the market. This award is validation that what we are doing is working." Mr. Jervis added, "The true winners of this achievement are our amazing customers. Their happiness is the reason that Mint Eco exists, and we are deeply committed to continuing to bring happiness to Palm Beach County through our Fresh Approach to Washing Cars. We are looking forward to bringing Mint Eco to more neighborhoods soon."

Nominations for the "Best of Palm Beach" awards were submitted by local residents, and top choices advanced to two rounds of public voting. Three finalists from each category were invited to the awards ceremony on March 24 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. The entire Mint Eco Team was on hand when Mint Eco was announced as the ultimate winner of the competition.

"We are only three years old, and winning this award in such a short period of time is as special as it is unexpected," shared Shannon Hunihan, Chief Marketing Officer for Mint Eco. "What we are doing here in our community and with the environment is bigger than washing cars. It is about doing business the way it was always meant to be done—responsibly and with passion. All of us at Mint Eco believe that the best is yet to come."

About Mint Eco:

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 150 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County: Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/Turnpike, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, with plans to develop 50 more locations over the next several years. To learn more visit, www.mintecocarwash.com.

Media Contact:

Shannon Hunihan

Chief Marketing Officer

Shannonh@mintecocarwash.com

941-587-4965

View original content:

SOURCE Mint Eco Car Wash