MRK Technologies Adds New Autonomous Penetration Tests to Managed Security Services Offering

Cleveland cybersecurity company partners with Horizon3.ai to bring autonomous testing as a service to their customers

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity risk management provider MRK Technologies announces their partnership with Horizon3.ai to help their customers continue to combat the ever-evolving ransomware threat with a new Autonomous Penetration Tests as a Service (APTaaS). By leveraging Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform, penetration tests can be automated and run as often as needed to ensure all systems are secure.

"We pride ourselves on continuously bringing the best technology to our customers," said John Tookman, Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of MRK Technologies. "We're excited to add Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform to our managed security services, which allows us to help ensure our customers' systems are secure."

Annual penetration testing is often perceived more as a compliance requirement, and less about the value added. Many pentests only offer a point-in-time glance at a network – only relevant for a short period of time. This new continuous APTaaS is a true SaaS offering, which helps cybersecurity teams continuously find and fix vulnerabilities within their systems before attackers can exploit them.

"Threat actors know how to chain together network misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, harvested credentials, and dangerous product defaults to create attack vectors you never imagined would be exploitable," said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai. "Our partnership with MRK Technologies allows us to provide APTaaS to customers, helping them to harden their security postures with pentests that can run as often as they wish."

This new offering joins MRK Technologies' Security Operations Center's already robust managed securities offering, which includes Managed Detection & Response (MDR/EDR), Managed Security Information & Event Management (SIEM), Managed Deception Technology and Managed Network Detection.

"In the last couple of years, we've doubled down on our efforts to build out our Security Operations Center in order to provide best-in-class service offerings to our customers," added Tookman. "Adding APTaaS is just the next step in continuing to achieve our mission of helping our customers achieve a stronger security posture amidst the ever-evolving threat landscape."

About MRK Technologies

MRK Technologies, a TruWest Company, is a cybersecurity risk management provider that offers custom security solutions. We provide a full suite of information security services and solutions that help define cyber security strategy, identify and remediate threats and risks, select and deploy the right technology, and prepare and protect you from malicious attacks. From virtual CISOs to a full service MSSP, MRK partners with you to protect your business at every level.

