Rathbone Funds Extends Transfer Agent Relationship with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Rathbone Funds (Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd), the London-based subsidiary of Rathbones Group Plc, has extended its long-term transfer agency relationship with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS).

"We are pleased to continue our 15-year relationship with SS&C," said Mike Webb, Chief Executive, Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd. "As a leading U.K. asset manager, with nearly £13bn under management, we look to support our clients and adviser network with the latest financial management tools to improve their experience. SS&C GIDS continues to invest in technology that simplifies account management, and we look forward to a continuation of our partnership."

SS&C services 6,500 accounts and in excess of £11bn AUA for the U.K. fund manager, growing consistently over the years and throughout the global pandemic. A broad range of investors, including corporate and D2C, receive bespoke servicing through SS&C's various market- leading services. Customer excellence remains at the forefront, and together Rathbones and SS&C will continue to challenge themselves to deliver top-quality services with state-of-the-art functionality. As part of the latest extension, Rathbone Funds will also leverage SS&C's Adviser OnLine, enabling advisers to access their portfolios and obtain commission reporting.

"This contract renewal continues a lengthy and trusted relationship between SS&C and Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd," said Nick Wright, Head of Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. "SS&C GIDS aims to differentiate with omnichannel servicing and support to all customer types. In addition, we are committed to supporting Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd. as they grow and build on their successful brand."

About Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd

Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited (RUTM) is a wholly-owned, London-based subsidiary of Rathbones Group Plc. In 1995 and 1996 respectively, Rathbones acquired stockbrokers Laurence Keen and Neilson Cobbold, securing many private wealth managers, and their clients. The company also acquired unit trusts from Laurence Keen Unit Trust Management including the Rathbone Income Fund - the success of which led to a rebranding of the operation in 1999 to Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited. As at 31 December 2021, RUTM manages £13 billion, across its fund range.

About Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc (Rathbones), through its subsidiaries, is one of the UK's leading providers of investment management services for individuals, charities and professional advisers. This includes discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, financial planning and banking services. Rathbones manages £68.2 billion of assets (as at 31 December 2021). Rathbones has over 1,900 staff in 15 locations across the UK and Jersey.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

