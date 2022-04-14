REVOLT Announces the Return of Highly Impactful Shows This Spring

Leading Black-owned multimedia platform brings back exclusive series and shows led by cultural changemakers including Assets Over Liabilities and Love & Respect with Killer Mike

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Black-owned independent multimedia platform REVOLT, announced today its highly-anticipated lineup of shows returning this spring. After successful seasons and record-breaking viewership, REVOLT will bring back popular shows such as Assets Over Liabilities and Love & Respect with Killer Mike to further carry out its mission in creating impactful content that drives purpose, empowers viewers, and celebrates Hip Hop culture.

On April 18th, Assets Over Liabilities will officially return to REVOLT for a second season to follow along the daily lives of business savvy artists and get an inside look at the business and finance side of operations. Hosted by financial advisor Rashad Bilal and educator Troy Millings, co-hosts of the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Assets Over Liabilities showcases the business ventures of influential Hip Hop artists, industry powerhouses, and Black entrepreneurs with guest appearances from Nick Cannon, Jaydea Cheaves, Angela Yee, YG, David Gross, Jemele Hill, and Dame Dash. Timed with Financial Literacy Month, the show will share insights and create access to financial education that the Black community can utilize to evoke real change.

After a highly successful first run, Love & Respect with Killer Mike will additionally return to REVOLT on April 18th. The no-holds-barred talk show will be hosted by Grammy and Billboard award-winning rap artist, Killer Mike and feature heartfelt conversations from today's biggest celebrities, such as Bernice King, Kim Jones, Druski, Erick Erickson, Fab 5 Freddy, and more. The return of these shows further carries out REVOLT's ongoing dedication to empowering its viewers with powerful content that makes a lasting impact.

"We are excited to announce the return of programs like Assets Over Liabilities and Love & Respect that represent our mission to create original content that both entertains and educates our community in a tangible way," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "As the industry leader, it's important that we continue setting the standard and investing in premium programming across categories that motivates our audience to take definitive steps forward in every aspect of their lives."

Season 2 of Assets Over Liabilities will premiere on Monday, April 18th at 9:00pm ET, which will be closely followed by the premiere of Love & Respect with Killer Mike at 9:30pm ET on REVOLT. Watch full episodes anytime via On Demand or the REVOLT app.

ABOUT REVOLT TV REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's linear content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers for local broadcast listings.

