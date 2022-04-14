Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Philadelphia-area Company

Addition of Electronic Security Solutions expands Sciens platform across the United States offering an even broader scope of business in the important Philadelphia market.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has welcomed Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based Electronic Security Solutions ("ESS"), LLC to its growing portfolio of companies.

This is the latest acquisition announcement from Sciens and helps establish their presence in the Pennsylvania market, while providing ESS and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise, as well as the ability to leverage Sciens' growing presence across North America.

"Sciens' and its affiliated companies' solid technical expertise and comprehensive building solutions, combined with ESS's capabilities, empowers us to develop more comprehensive offerings for the important Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware markets," said John Mitchell, president of Electronic Security Solutions. "We are excited to grow together under the Sciens platform and look forward to continuing to provide excellent customer service to our valuable current and prospective clients, as well as our talented employees."

Electronic Security Solutions was established in 1999 in Plymouth Meeting, PA, where it has been supporting Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware area clients ever since. The addition of ESS to Sciens will allow the company to form a presence in this notable tri-state area.

"We proudly maintain Sciens' fun, growth-focused journey, which continues with the addition of ESS and its excellent reputation throughout the tri-state region as a customer-first fire and security leader," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "We welcome the entire ESS team, which has an impressive track record of establishing long-term relationships with this area's customers and are excited to further expand our presence in the northeast corridor and throughout the country. We continue to actively seek partnerships with companies similar to ESS that align with the Sciens values and superior service offerings."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Electronic Security Solutions, LLC

Electronic Security Solutions, LLC (ESS) was founded in Plymouth Meeting, PA in 1999 and quickly became one of the premier fire alarm companies in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The company's focus is on providing quality installations and service to contractors, end-users, and property managers, as well as several other markets.

