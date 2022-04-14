Vox Church Begins Sunday Morning Services in Worcester This Easter

The Ninth Church Location of the New England Multi-Site Church Launches Weekly Sunday Services on Easter Morning at The Palladium Theater in Worcester

Worcester, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vox Church today announced that Vox Church Worcester will begin weekly Sunday morning services by hosting church at the iconic Palladium Theater in Worcester, MA, this Easter Sunday at 10:00 AM. Following this Sunday's opening Easter service, the church will continue to meet weekly at The Palladium each Sunday morning.

"We are excited to be launching weekly Sunday morning services at the Palladium Theater on Easter Sunday," said Vox Church Worcester Pastor Rocky Hedrick. "It's an honor for our church to gather in the heart of the city at a place that has been a part of the history of Worcester for almost 100 years."

Vox Church Worcester will be one of nine Vox Church locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts to hold services on Easter morning this Sunday. More information on all service times and locations can be found at VoxChurch.org.

"In a time when so many of us have experienced loss, the message of Easter has never been so relevant," added Vox Church Lead Pastor Justin Kendrick. "The empty tomb on Easter Sunday speaks directly to our world today. Death doesn't win."

As a part of their Easter celebration, Vox Church supported a wide variety of service projects and community giving events across the Northeast through their Easter "Death Doesn't Win Campaign". These included gas and grocery buy downs in multiple cities, providing care and support gifts to the Yale New Haven Health Pediatric Emergency Department, gifts to first responders, and more, with a total value of over $19,000 in community support across their campuses.

Founded in 2011 in New Haven, CT, Vox Church is a multi-site non-denominational Christian church with a mission to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Founded by lead pastor Justin Kendrick, the church currently hosts weekly meetings in Springfield and Worcester, MA and across Connecticut in New Haven, Branford, North Haven, Middletown, Hartford, Bridgeport, and Stamford as well as online. Learn more about Vox Church including their new location in Worcester at VoxChurch.org.

