D2iQ Selected as a Launch Partner for AWS Enterprise Container Management Solutions Category of the Container Competency

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, a leading independent Kubernetes platform, today announced the selection of D2iQ's DKP Enterprise in the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Partner Network Container Competency subcategory: Enterprise Container Management Solutions. With the launch of the new category, DKP Enterprise is among the solutions AWS customers can use to manage their container infrastructure and workloads across multiple locations with proper security, compliance, and operational controls.

AWS selected D2iQ as a launch partner to deliver provisioning, governance, security, and observability with any of the AWS orchestrators, such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS).

The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) provides a single, centralized point of control to build, run, and manage applications across any infrastructure. The latest update of DKP improves automation for development operations (DevOps) to enable more efficient operations while enhancing the power and flexibility of Kubernetes. With full integration of GitOps workflows for easier management of Kubernetes clusters in production environments, DKP 2.1 reduces the operational loads on developer teams.

"As organizations rapidly adopt open-source technologies like Kubernetes to realize the application agility that drives innovation, they are facing increasing complexities when scaling deployments in production environments," said Tobi Knaup, Chief Executive Officer at D2iQ. "With DKP Enterprise included in the Enterprise Container Management Solution Category, we are able to pair our proven solutions and expert guidance with the flexibility, convenience, and choice organizations are looking for when deploying a multicluster container management solution."

In addition to the new Enterprise Container Management Solutions category, D2iQ is also a featured solution provider in AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere offering, enabling AWS customers to deploy DKP from AWS Marketplace on Kubernetes clusters in any environment.

The DKP suite, including DKP Enterprise, is available now in the AWS Marketplace. For more information about DKP and D2iQ, visit www.D2IQ.com .

About D2iQ

D2iQ is a leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open-source and cloud-native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud-native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services, and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

