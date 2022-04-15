InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tool to Dispense Hair Products (ALL-2749)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient hairstyling tool that can be used to apply conditioner, hair oils and other liquids to hair," said an inventor, from Hampton, Ga., "so I invented the SPA BRUSH. My design would prevent spills and it could promote healthier hair with a more even distribution of conditioner."

The invention provides an improved way to dispense conditioner and other treatments onto hair. In doing so, it saves time and effort and it reduces hassles and messes. It also offers a massaging technique for the hair and scalp. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2749, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

