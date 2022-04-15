MP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against MP Materials Corp. ("MP Materials" or the "Company") f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") (NYSE: MP).

Class Period: May 1, 2020 – February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the MP Materials lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/mp-materials-corp/.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FVAC had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (2) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the Business Combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, among other things, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (3) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-Business Combination were overstated; (4) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (5) MP Materials' ore at Mountain Pass was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

