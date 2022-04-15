Tulsa Job Corps Center is Reopened and Ready to Transform Lives

TULSA, Okla., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tulsa County Job Corps campus has immediate availability to safely provide campus living, overall health and wellness, and educate qualified applicants and place them directly into employment in our community.

The Tulsa Job Corps is excited to welcome new students into the program. The campus offers a wide variety of career training, including in high-demand industries such as health care, security and construction. (PRNewswire)

At the Tulsa Job Corps, the campus has the capacity to serve 235 students aged 16-24 in areas such as healthcare, security, and construction. In addition, the campus works directly with local and national employers to help them fill in-demand and well-paying positions. This includes CVS Health, Allied Security, St. Francis, and Google.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of students the Tulsa Job Corps Center has served over the past year and a half. But with effective vaccines and continued safety precautions, Tulsa Job Corps is now ready to resume full operation opportunities and is set to physically welcome new students on its campus May 3.

"We are incredibly excited that our campus has reopened for training opportunities and are eager to bring in deserving young people and help them start their careers," said Kenneth Williams, Center Director at the Tulsa Job Corps campus, "With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in Tulsa and surrounding counties, we want our community to know that Tulsa Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person."

The Tulsa Job Corps campus has already demonstrated they are able to provide safe and healthy residential living and serve students effectively despite COVID. The program has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.

"The past two years has been trying for all of us. This time has also shown us that Job Corps dedication to teaching trades to young people has made a big difference not only in the lives of our students and their families, but in the lives of Americans reliant upon the work Job Corps alumni have been trained to do," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO and President of National Job Corps Association. "Given our availability to immediately serve students, we know the potential for our campuses to transform lives and want everyone to know that Job Corps is reopened and ready to help."

For more information about student outreach and recruitment, contact:

Shaundell Wascher

Outreach and Admissions Manager

Ph: (570) 877-7487

EM: wascher.shaundell@jobcorps.org

About ODLE Management

Founded in 2004 by Lisa S. Odle, President and CEO, ODLE Management Group, LLC is an experienced workforce development provider. ODLE is the prime contractor and manages the day-to-day operations of several Job Corps campuses to include outreach, admissions and placement services. Prime contracts are in Louisiana (New Orleans), Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Virginia (Old Dominion in Monroe), Texas (El Paso) and Oklahoma (Tulsa). In addition, Odle is a subcontractor in New Mexico (Albuquerque), Florida (Pinellas County) and Washington, D.C. (Potomac).

ODLE has received distinguished honors from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Small Business Administration, and the Arizona Small Business Development Center. In February 2020, ODLE completed a merger with Eckerd Connects, a private, national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; ODLE remains a separate organization and a wholly owned subsidiary.

