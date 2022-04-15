Unum Releases 2021 ESG Report

Company reduced carbon footprint by 20%; launched mental health solution and donated thousands to support local communities

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum's 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report shows the company is making headway to deliver employee benefits solutions, build healthier communities and become a more inclusive workplace.

Unum's ongoing ESG work highlights how the organization continues to anticipate and respond to the evolving expectations of its shareholders. The three factors critical to the company's success and sustainability are responsible investments, inclusive products and services and reducing environmental impact.

Some activities and contributions from employees in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, and Poland that show how they make a difference at work and in the communities they live include:

Helping communities: Unum gave $12.4 million in corporate and employee contributions to charitable causes, while Employees logged 26,300 volunteer hours. The company also committed $3 million over the next three years to build healthier communities.







Carbon footprint: Each year, Unum promises to reduce its carbon footprint by 3% more than the previous year. The company continued to deliver on that promise with an over 20% reduction in carbon equivalent emissions since 2020. The organization recycled 1,592 tons of paper and decreased water use by 12% from 2020.







During the pandemic, Unum met the evolving needs of customers. The company covered 43 million people and their families with financial protection and workplace benefits. It also launched Unum Behavioral Health , a digital solution that guides employees to support offerings that are right for them, including clinical treatment options and a library of mental health education and resources.

Since the Social Justice Fund launched in the summer of 2020, Unum has contributed more thanto programs focused on systemic and policy change, training, economic justice, and civic engagement.

Inclusion & Diversity (I&D): Unum implemented a new I&D team that is using data-informed strategies to drive its commitment and collective efforts to a more inclusive workplace.

"Creating a culture of sustainability and accountability is the right thing to do and is integral to our business plans," said Rick McKenney, president and CEO of Unum Group. "Thanks to the resilience, passion, and energy of our 10,300 employees, we're creating a more sustainable, inclusive and responsive company."

Unum's 2021 ESG Report includes a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report that highlights the risks and opportunities companies face because of climate change.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information

