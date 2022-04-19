13 Fifty Apparel, an LEO Owned and Operated brand, proudly announces the First Annual Florida Law Enforcement Appreciation Event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016 this brand was established by Chris, an active South Florida Law Enforcement Officer, who saw an opportunity to create a product that could be proudly worn within the First Responder community. The opportunity was met with tremendous demand and 13 Fifty Apparel was born.

Over the course of the next few years the brands mission, vision and goals were shaped, and we set out with the intention to not only create gear for First Responders but to be a part of something that was bigger than us, a community that we could give back to.

As you know, National Police Week is held in Washington, DC to honor the memory of our Fallen Officers. It is a time to come together in Unity and pay tribute for their ultimate sacrifice. Through #OPERATIONRESPONDER, we've proudly partnered with various Law Enforcement and First Responder Charities and will continue to carry those core values with us through every project and event we are a part of.

On May 15th, 2022, 13FA will pay tribute to those fallen brothers and sisters with a day of appreciation to our Law Enforcement Community. We hope to bring together Officers, both local, and afar, to our HQ to honor their memory and join in solidarity.

We are proud to partner with Team South Florida, a non-profit who's mission we back, to honor and remember those Law Enforcement Officers who have been killed in the line of duty while supporting the agencies and their families. We will also continue our partnership with Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S) to support them in providing resources for the families and co-workers who are left behind to cope with the loss of a Line of Duty death. Proceeds generated from this event will be donated to these organizations.

We invite you to join us, along with the incredible members of our community, to enjoy amazing food from Okeechobee Steakhouse, local food trucks, live music, corn hole tournaments and children's activities. We will honor those who lost their lives in 2021 with a candlelight service and name reading.

To learn more about the event and RSVP, visit our website - www.thirteenfiftyapparel.com

