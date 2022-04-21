Albuquerque Job Corps Center is Reopened and Ready to Transform Lives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albuquerque Job Corps has immediate availability to safely provide campus living, overall health and wellness, and educate qualified applicants and place such applicants directly into employment in our community.

Albuquerque Job Corps student, Enrique rang the graduation bell after earning his high school diploma. His goal was to earn his diploma before he turned 18 and he did it! (PRNewswire)

The Albuquerque Job Corps campus can serve 327 students aged 16-24 in areas such as electrical wiring, plumbing, carpentry, office administration and advanced solar installation. In addition, the campus works directly with local and national employers to help fill in-demand and well-paying positions. Among those employers are Kelly Cable of New Mexico, Raysteel Inc., JPR Construction Supply and Titan Solar Power.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of students the Albuquerque Job Corps has served over the past year and a half. But with effective vaccines and continued safety precautions, the center is now ready to resume full operation.

"We are incredibly excited that our campus has reopened and are eager to bring in deserving young people and help them start their careers," stated Samuel Kolapo, Center Director at the Albuquerque Job Corps. "With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in Albuquerque, we want our community to know that Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person."

The Albuquerque Job Corps has already demonstrated it is able to provide safe and healthy residential living and serve students effectively despite COVID. The campus has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.

"The past two years has been trying for all of us. This time has also shown us that Job Corps' dedication to teaching trades to young people has made a big difference not only in the lives of our students and their families, but in the lives of Americans reliant upon the work Job Corps alumni have been trained to do," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO and President of National Job Corps Association.

"Given our availability to immediately serve students, we know the potential for our campuses to transform lives and want everyone to know that Job Corps is reopened and ready to help."

For more information about student outreach and recruitment, contact:

Melodee Saiz

Outreach and Admissions Director

Ph: (505) 222-4248

E: saiz.melodee@jobcorps.org

About Aleut-Odle Training & Development

Aleut-Odle Training & Development (AOTD) is a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved mentor-protégé agreement between Aleut Operations, LLC, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, and Odle Management Group, LLC. AOTD specializes in career training and job placement support managing Job Corps Centers for the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). Currently, AOTD operates the Albuquerque, N.M. Job Corps campus, as well as the Paul Simon Job Corps campus in Chicago, Ill. (as of May 1, 2022).

About Aleut

Aleut Operations, LLC (Aleut) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Aleut has performed as a major subcontractor to Odle Management Group, LLC, on its DOL contracts at the New Orleans and Gainesville Job Corps campuses, and the New York-New Jersey Job Corps student recruitment and job placement services contract. Aleut is ISO 9001:2015 certified through independent registrar, QAS International (Certificate No. US4620F).

About ODLE

Founded in 2004, ODLE Management Group, LLC (ODLE) is an experienced workforce development provider. ODLE is the prime contractor and manages the day-to-day operations of several Job Corps campuses, including outreach, admissions, and placement services. Prime contracts are in Louisiana (New Orleans), Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Virginia (Old Dominion in Monroe), Texas (El Paso) and Oklahoma (Tulsa). In addition, ODLE is a subcontractor in New Mexico (Albuquerque), Florida (Pinellas County) and Washington, D.C. (Potomac).

ODLE has received distinguished honors from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Small Business Administration, and the Arizona Small Business Development Center. In February 2020, ODLE completed a merger with Eckerd Connects, a private, national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; ODLE remains a separate organization and a wholly owned subsidiary.

