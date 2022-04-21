Amanda Serrano Becomes First-Ever Professional Boxer to Partner Exclusively With FanDuel For Sports Betting

FanDuel Logo to Appear on Amanda Serrano's Trunks During Historic Title Fight at Madison Square Garden on April 30th

Agreement Includes Appearance on FanDuel Partner Programming, Social Content, Branding, And More

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group and seven division boxing champion, Amanda Serrano, today announced a new partnership, designating FanDuel as the exclusive sports gaming partner of Amanda Serrano ahead of her historic title fight against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden on April 30th.

As part of the partnership, FanDuel will have access to Serrano's name and likeness. Serrano will also create unique content on her social channels and will include the FanDuel logo on her trunks during the fight. In addition, FanDuel will offer custom promotions on the FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Serrano's title fight in April.

"As the first female professional boxer to headline the iconic Madison Square Garden, I recognize the responsibility I have to uplift women in sports," said Serrano. "I am honored to be the first boxer to partner with FanDuel who are showing their unwavering dedication to supporting and elevating female athletes and I will proudly wear their logo in the ring during my historic battle against Katie Taylor on April 30th."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Amanda Serrano, a game-changer making history being the first- woman ever to headline a fight at Madison Square Garden alongside Katie Taylor," said Amy Howe, FanDuel Group CEO. "At FanDuel, we are deeply committed to women in sports, from the office to the boxing ring, and partnering with Amanda is part of our ongoing support to invest in female athletes."

Amanda Serrano announcement on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Serranosisters/status/1517209578383024132

Amanda is signed with and advised by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's Most Valuable Promotions, and the fight will be available on DAZN.

Serrano is the newest member of FanDuel's deep roster of exclusive sports betting talent and influencers headlined by Pat McAfee, including Charles Barkley, Jordan Spieth, Kenny Smith, Colin Cowherd, Jon Rothstein, and Cousin Sal. FanDuel has also formed exclusive sports betting partnerships with blue-chip media companies like Pat McAfee Inc., Audacy, Turner Sports, Volume, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, SportsGrid, Sinclair, and Minute Media. This is all in addition to FanDuel's own sports betting and daily fantasy content offerings that includes numberFire, The Duel, an extensive podcast network with a total of seven podcasts, and More Ways to Win on TVG hosted by Lisa Kerney.

