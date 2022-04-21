Bound Tree Medical Donates Much Needed Medical Supplies to War-torn Ukraine

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical has teamed up with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), to donate 50 pallets weighing over 9 tons of desperately needed emergency tactical medical supplies, to assist personnel tending to the injured in war-ravaged Ukraine. Given the logistical challenges of getting supplies into the country, it was important to have a direct relationship with the Ukrainian government. Bound Tree and NAEMT were successful in establishing a partnership with senior personnel within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv to coordinate the shipment and deployment to the stricken areas.

"We are thankful to be able to work with Bound Tree to facilitate their generous donation to the struggling medical facilities and personnel in Ukraine," said Bruce Evans, President of NAEMT. "These medical supplies will help alleviate the suffering of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers injured in the war. NAEMT is honored to partner with Bound Tree on this initiative."

"Every day, we strive to be the best partner to our customers," said Rob Meriweather, President of Emergency Preparedness at Sarnova. "And when disaster strikes, our customers want someone who has seen it before and can do what it takes to get the job done quickly – Bound Tree is pleased to donate the products and lend a hand in this joint effort," he said.

With nearly 45 years of experience, Bound Tree is the leading emergency medical supply and safety sales equipment distributor in the country, helping America's EMS, fire, law enforcement, military and other first responders save lives, while staying safe.

About Sarnova and Bound Tree Medical

Sarnova is the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is made up of six major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Allied 100, Digitech, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Bound Tree Medical is a leading, nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals to EMS, fire and other first responders. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About NAEMT

Formed in 1975 and nearly 72,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) is the only national association representing the professional interests of all EMS practitioners, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders, and other professionals providing prehospital and out-of-hospital emergent, urgent or preventive medical care. NAEMT serves its members by advocating on issues that impact their ability to provide quality patient care, providing high quality education that improves the knowledge and skills of practitioners, and supporting EMS research and innovation. For more information, visit www.naemt.org.

Media Contact:

Beth Scott

Director of Marketing Communications, Sarnova

Beth.Scott@sarnova.com

(800) 533-0523

View original content:

SOURCE Bound Tree Medical, LLC