Dana Publishes Annual Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report, Details Positive Action for Our Planet

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana today published A Better Way, A Better World – the company's all-digital and interactive annual Sustainability and Social Responsibility report.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Available on Dana.com, the report outlines the company's commitment to changing the world by delivering on its e-propulsion strategy, protecting the planet, leading through innovation, and supporting our more than 14,000 customers around the globe.

"Dana's holistic approach to sustainability and social responsibility is driving us to achieve our guiding vision of a zero-emissions future," said Doug Liedberg, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "We are focused on leading by example with the delivery of clean-energy technologies that are powering vehicles and machines throughout the world. From sourcing and manufacturing to delivery and end-use, we are committed to transparent and sustainable operations that maximize efficiency, reduce consumption, and support our customer's sustainability priorities."

Dana's 2021 A Better Way, A Better World Report emphasizes the company's focus on driving Dana's electrification product portfolio, working to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and advancing global efficiency programs.

Highlights from the report include Dana's:

Placement in the 90th percentile for the automotive sector on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment;

Global recognition as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek for three consecutive years;

Progress toward reducing its global Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions more than 50 percent by 2030;

Dedication to transparency and accuracy by joining the Science Based Target initiative;

Long-term renewable energy agreement that will reduce the company's current United States annual GHG emissions from electricity by approximately 90 percent;

New business sales backlog from clean-energy technology products through 2024;

Vertically integrated technical competence to design, engineer, and manufacture the components of a complete e-Propulsion system across all mobility markets;

Expanded use of advanced, energy-efficient production processes around the world to reduce water consumption and waste;

Sustained commitment to providing a safe, respectful, inclusive and diverse workplace — where all of Dana's 40,000 employees across 139 major facilities in 31 countries can contribute and succeed; and

Independent recognition across the globe as a top employer by the Top Employers Institute and Great Places To Work®, including Dana's operations in Belgium , China , Hungary , India , Italy , Lithuania , Mexico , the Netherlands , Switzerland , the United Kingdom , and the United States .

The report is accompanied by an appendix addressing the company's methodology and use of the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure's guidance, which identify the list of material topics for Dana's reporting.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dana Incorporated