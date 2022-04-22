Jacobs Launches New Climate Action Plan and Climate Commitments

First consultancy with net-zero targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

DALLAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) sets out ambitious new climate commitments in its updated Climate Action Plan in celebration of Earth Day 2022.

Two years since Jacobs launched its first Climate Action Plan, the company's updated plan further commits to ensuring every project becomes a climate response opportunity, to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2040, and to maintaining carbon neutrality status and 100% low-carbon electricity for operations. The plan also details Jacobs' commitment to accelerating a transition to net-zero that is equitable and just.

Jacobs achieved its previous climate commitments in 2020, becoming carbon neutral for its operations and business travel and adopting 100% low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company recently became the first professional consultancy and one of the world's first companies with net-zero targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi's Corporate Net-Zero Standard, published in late 2021, provides businesses with a consistent definition of the term "net-zero" and how to achieve it – a world-first corporate standard on net-zero.

"Our Climate Action Plan charts our next phase of climate mitigation and adaptation commitments, which builds on the progress we have made since the release of our initial plan on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "As an industry-leading global solutions provider focused on ESG, our greatest opportunity to address climate change comes through the sustainable, resilient and nature-positive solutions we co-create with our public and private sector clients around the world."

In the last year, Jacobs introduced carbon pricing for its corporate business travel, and a Climate Solutions Accelerator course designed to educate all 55,000 employees on climate change and the role they can play in climate response. It also published a climate risk and opportunity assessment in line with guidelines issued by the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and improved its corporate ESG ratings. The company was included in the Dow Jones North American Sustainability Index in 2020 and 2021 and has also been recognized by Environmental Business International (EBI) with six business achievement awards for leadership and outstanding performance in corporate, environmental and climate change work in 2021.

Jacobs recently elevated Climate Response as one of three core accelerators within the 2022 to 2024 company strategy – aligning positive societal impact with long-term business growth, and placing significance on the delivery of holistic, integrated, end-to-end solutions for energy transition, decarbonization, adaptation and resilience and natural resource stewardship.

To deliver on this strategy, Jacobs has established an Office of Global Climate Response and ESG, designed to deliver on climate action commitments through innovative solutions for both clients and stakeholders.

Learn how Jacobs is working together with clients, communities and partners to address climate change for a brighter tomorrow by visiting jacobs.com/climate-action-plan.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

