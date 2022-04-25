Consumers Energy Foundation Provides $500,000 to Three Projects Protecting Michigan's Environment

Planet Awards Support Projects in Southeast Michigan and Kalamazoo Area

JACKSON, Mich., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation celebrated Earth Month today by providing $500,000 for three projects that will make a significant impact on Michigan's environment – preserving freshwater resources, planting 1,000 trees and protecting habitat for Michigan's wildlife.

The Macomb County Department of Planning & Economic Development, Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority and Oshtemo Charter Township are the recipients of the Foundation's third Planet Awards. The grants aim to preserve, restore and protect Michigan's natural resources.

"Consumers Energy is committed to ensuring Michigan has world-class natural resources. Our Planet Awards represent that commitment in action," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "We're excited to support these projects and confident they will significantly help preserve Michigan's natural beauty."

The three winning projects are:

Macomb County , $250,000 – The Green Macomb Urban Forest Partnership will enhance the county's urban tree canopy and plant 1,000 trees, 1,500 native shrubs, and 40 acres of pollinator habitat on public land throughout communities that include Mount Clemens , Harrison Township and Clinton Township . Additional planting opportunities will be offered to Shelby Township , Macomb Township , Roseville , Eastpointe , Warren , St. Clair Shores , Sterling Heights , Utica and Center Line .

Oshtemo Township ( Kalamazoo County ), $150,000 – Oshtemo Charter Township and the Kalamazoo Nature Center will team up to restore the ecological health of a two-mile section of the historic Fruit Belt Rail Corridor and provide hands-on environmental education and stewardship opportunities focused on climate resilience.

Brighton , $100,000 – The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority's "Healing the Huron River Headwaters" project will restore the forested wetland and floodplain habitats that make up the headwater area of the Huron River. The two-year project will include planting native replacement trees in areas where ash and oak trees were killed by pests and disease. It will also include restoration and enhancement of native pollinator habitat in nearby prairies and meadows.

Planet Awards winners in 2021 were Huron Pines Resource Conservation & Development Council, Au Sable Institute, Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy and Bay Area Community Foundation.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what's most important to Michigan — its people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2021, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed over $17.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

