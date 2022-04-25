Subaru Announces Pricing on All-New Solterra Electric SUV

Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

CAMDEN, N.J., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on its first-ever all-electric SUV, the 2023 Subaru Solterra. The highly anticipated Solterra is packed with new in-vehicle technology while staying true to its Subaru heritage with industry-leading safety and go-anywhere capability. The 2023 Solterra is offered in three trim levels, Premium, Limited, and Touring, and will begin arriving in limited numbers at Subaru retailers this summer.

Pricing for the 2023 Solterra starts at $44,995 MSRP for the Premium trim level, before a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500. 1, 2 In addition, the Solterra may qualify for additional state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California. 3 The Limited trim carries a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price of $48,495. The top-of-the-line Touring trim is priced from $51,995. The destination and delivery charge for the 2023 Solterra is $1,225. 1

Solterra comes standard with a new Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that now channels smooth linear output from Subaru StarDrive® Technology, providing outstanding traction and capability in all kinds of weather and terrain. Subaru StarDrive delivers substantial on-demand torque at all speeds with driver-selectable power and regenerative modes.

The all-new electric SUV delivers a total of 215 horsepower and 249 lb.-ft. of torque from front and rear electric motors. Solterra is equipped with Dual-Function X-MODE® with Snow / Dirt and Deep Snow / Mud modes on all trim levels. The system also features Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for increased performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. With 8.3 inches of ground clearance, Solterra is best in its class. Standard Active Cornering Assist and Vehicle Stability Control provide better stability and handling. This combination provides versatility in both off-road and city driving.

Solterra's high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack provides plenty of daily range. The electric SUV can quickly charge just about anywhere with its Level 2 AC and DC fast charging capability. With DC fast charging, Solterra can charge up to 80-percent of total battery capacity in under an hour. 4

To simplify the charging experience while traveling, mobile apps work with the vehicle's multimedia system to help locate thousands of charging options nationwide, including thousands of DC fast-charging stations and Level 2 charging stations. Charging at home is also made easy and affordable with Level 1 or Level 2 compatibilities. 4 With up to a 228-mile range for the AWD SUV, owners can explore the city streets and the open road with confidence. 5

The all-electric SUV offers a suite of standard EyeSight® driver assist technologies including Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Collision Avoidance Support, Pre-Collision Brake Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Lane Tracing Assist.

An all-new multimedia system debuts on Solterra with an available 12.3-inch high-resolution horizontal touchscreen (the largest screen for Subaru ever). The new system comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™. A wireless charging phone dock in the center console is standard on Limited and Touring trim levels.

Solterra Premium

The well-equipped Solterra Premium has a value driven starting price of $44,995 and comes with an extensive list of standard features including heated front seats and exterior mirrors; windshield wiper de-icer; 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels paired with 235/60 R18 tires; 7-inch LCD gauge display; Automatic Climate Control with S-FLOW; Rear Seat Reminder; and LED headlights (multi-beam low and single beam high).

The Premium trim comes standard with an all-new multimedia system featuring an 8-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with wireless Apple CarPlay®, wireless Android™ Auto; AM/FM HD stereo; SiriusXM All-Access Radio (4-month audio trial subscription); integrated streaming (30-day free trial); and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio. A wireless charging phone dock for the center console is also available as an accessory.

SUBARU SOLTERRA CONNECT (SSC) offers connected services for safety, remote access, service, navigation, and Wi-Fi (all services come with a free trial subscription). SSC features include Remote Climate Control and Remote Lock/Unlocking via smartphone; cloud-based navigation; and more. New Intelligent Assist for SSC allows voice control for the driver and front passenger for features including dual-zone climate control; cloud navigation operation; and integrated streaming operation.

The Premium comes equipped with Blind Spot Monitor; Rear Camera Detection with Pedestrian Warning; and Parking Support Brake (PKSB). The PKSB system can apply the vehicle's brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing. Also standard is Safe Exit Assist, a safety feature that provides an audible and visual warning if it detects approaching vehicles before driver and/or passengers open their door.

For added convenience, the Premium comes equipped with power door locks, power exterior mirrors, and power windows with one-touch auto up/down. The vehicle charge port on the left front fender includes a power lock and automatic charging cable lock. The center console is equipped with five USB ports including a USB A input/charge port in the front, upper section; (dual) USB C charge ports in the front, lower section; (dual) USB C charge ports in the rear.

Solterra Limited

The Solterra Limited starts at $48,495 and includes all the standard equipment from the Premium and adds the all-new multimedia system featuring a 12.3-inch high-resolution horizontal touchscreen; smartphone integration with wireless Apple CarPlay®, wireless Android™ Auto; AM/FM HD stereo; SiriusXM All-Access Radio (4-month free subscription); integrated streaming (30-day free subscription); Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio; and available cloud-based navigation system (one-year free subscription). A wireless charging phone dock in the center console is also standard on Limited.

For the first time in a Subaru, a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor provides an overhead view of the vehicle for better all-around situational awareness while parking. Advanced Park, a parking assist feature that parks the vehicle (parallel or perpendicular) using a system of cameras and sensors. For the Limited trim, the Parking Support Brake system adds Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The new Digital Key allows the driver to access and start the vehicle with their smartphone. This feature works through the SUBARU SOLTERRA CONNECT app.

The Limited also adds comfort and convenience features including a 10-way power driver's seat; heated rear seats (outboard positions); heated steering wheel; Harman Kardon premium audio system; LED fog lights; power rear door with automatic close and height memory; rain-sensing wiper system; and roof rails. The Limited comes standard with a roof spoiler (split) and 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels paired with 235/50R 20 all-season tires.

Solterra Touring

The Touring trim level, with a starting price of $51,995, includes all the standard equipment of the Limited, plus a digital rear-new mirror with view position adjustment and HomeLink®; ventilated front seats; panoramic moonroof with power sunshade; and front and rear LED footwell lighting. The Touring trim also has a two-tone exterior paint option.

SOA has partnered with EVgo to provide customers with access to a public charging network of more than 46,000 locations across the U.S. This includes access to 800+ public fast charging locations and 1,200+ L2 charging stalls spanning 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states. 6 Plus, EVgo is the first public EV fast charging network in the U.S. to be powered by 100% renewable energy. For more information, please visit www.evgo.com.

Solterra reservation holders will receive a Charging Choice Offer in anticipation of their upcoming vehicle delivery. Subaru is finalizing two possible offers for reservation holders including a EVgo Charging Credit or money towards the purchase and installation of a Home Level 2 Charger by QMerit.

With the purchase or lease of a new Solterra, customers will also receive up to 10 days of Subaru Just DRIVE Rental at no-charge from their participating Subaru retailer. This program allows the rental of Subaru vehicles though participating Subaru retailers.

2023 Subaru Solterra Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP 1 MSRP plus

Destination and

Delivery ($1,225) Solterra Premium CVT 11 $44,995 $46,220 Solterra Limited CVT 31 $48,495 $49,720 Solterra Touring CVT 41 $51,995 $53,220

2023 Subaru Solterra Paint Options Color Paint Charge Paint Charge + Two-Tone Harbor Mist Gray Pearl $395 $890 Elemental Red Pearl $395 $890 Cosmic White Pearl $395 $890 Galactic Black $0 NA Smoked Carbon $0 $495

Destination & Delivery is $1,225 for Solterra and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.

D&D is $1,375 for retailers in Alaska.

Available paint options depend on trim level

Subaru Disclaimers:

1 MSRP excludes destination and delivery charges, tax, title, and registration fees. Retailer sets actual price. Certain equipment may be required in specific states, which can modify your MSRP. See your retailer for details.

2 You may qualify for as much as $7,500 in federal tax incentives for purchasing an all-electric Subaru vehicle in 2022. The federal tax credit is a potential future tax savings. The amount of your tax savings will depend on your individual tax circumstances. For additional information, go to You may qualify for as much asin federal tax incentives for purchasing an all-electric Subaru vehicle in 2022. The federal tax credit is a potential future tax savings. The amount of your tax savings will depend on your individual tax circumstances. For additional information, go to https://www.afdc.energy.gov/laws/409 . Please consult your tax professional to determine eligibility and amount of your incentive. Tax incentives are not within Subaru's control and this information does not constitute tax advice.

3 State tax credit and incentive details are provided for informational purposes only. This information does not constitute tax or legal advice. Any available credits apply only on the original purchase of a qualifying vehicle and are not available in a lease transaction. All persons considering use of available tax credits should consult a tax advisor to determine eligibility based on their specific tax situation. Tax credits are subject to various limitations not within Subaru's control and are subject to change without notice.

4 Charge times can vary depending on many factors, including temperature, type of charging system, and condition of the vehicle and battery. Frequent and consecutive fast charging can permanently decrease battery capacity.

5 EPA-estimated range on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with driving conditions, weather, and your vehicle's condition.

6 46,000 includes the EVgo charging network and roaming partners. Visit 46,000 includes the EVgo charging network and roaming partners. Visit https://www.evgo.com/partner-roaming/

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

