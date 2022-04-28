Chicago Botanic Garden Celebrates 50th Birthday

Flourish: The Garden at 50 opens May 13

GLENCOE, Ill, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Botanic Garden has experienced extraordinary growth over the last five decades and it is marking its 50th birthday in 2022 with Flourish: The Garden at 50. Starting May 13 and running through September 25, members, visitors, and program participants are invited to celebrate 50 years of the Garden connecting people to the natural world.

The Rookery by Patrick Dougherty at Chicago Botanic Garden (PRNewswire)

"What began as an ambitious vision to have Chicago's own public garden is now 28 gardens and four natural areas in Glencoe, 16 community garden and farm sites in Chicago and Lake County, and dozens of conservation and restoration research sites around the country," said Jean Franczyk, the Garden's president and chief executive officer. "We are thankful to all who have shown up for nature, supported our conservation mission, and inspired us to keep imagining a future where people and planet thrive."

Flourish: The Garden at 50 will feature a series of Garden-wide experiences. Ten nature-inspired art installations from Chicago, national, and international artists have been created specifically for the Glencoe campus and Windy City Harvest's Farm on Ogden, connecting people with nature in new ways. Splashes of gold-hued plants have been incorporated into the seasonal designs of the display gardens. Additionally, attendees will be invited to engage with interactive stories taking them back in time and transporting them to an imagined future for the Garden and pop-up events that will surprise and delight.

"The Garden is thriving due to the commitment of our members, visitors, and program participants over the last 50 years," said Jodi Zombolo, associate vice president of Visitor Events and Programs. "We are excited for everyone to join our joyous birthday celebration."

Flourish: The Garden at 50 is open daily during the Garden's general hours, which change seasonally. Visit chicagobotanic.org/flourish for more information. An image gallery is available for media download here.

About Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden, one of the treasures of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, is a 385-acre living plant museum featuring 28 distinct gardens and four natural areas. With events, programs, and activities for all ages, the Garden is open every day of the year. Located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe, IL, the Garden is smoke free. Opened to the public in 1972, the Garden is managed by the Chicago Horticultural Society, accredited by the American Association of Museums, and a member of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA).

Symbiosis by Sam Kirk at Chicago Botanic Garden (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicago Botanic Garden