InventHelp Inventor Develops HVAC System to Help Combat Pathogens (HAD-128)

PITTSBURGH , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an HVAC system to help combat the presence of pathogens, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said an inventor, from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the BREATHE - Z. My design would provide a high flow rate of purified air to prevent pathogens from lingering in a room."

The patent-pending invention offers an improved way to filter and sanitize air within a premises location. In doing so, it provides clean air with positive air pressure. As a result, it eliminates a wide range of airborne pathogen threats and it enhances safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for commercial and residential use. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

