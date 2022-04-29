Cogent Communications Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Increases its Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock by $0.025 and Appoints CFO

Financial and Business Highlights

Effective April 29, 2022 Sean Wallace resigned his position as Cogent's Chief Financial Officer and will remain with Cogent to assist with the transition through Friday May 6 th . Thaddeus ''Tad" Weed, Cogent's Senior Vice President of Audit & Operations, has been appointed to again serve as Cogent's Chief Financial Officer.

Cogent approved an increase of $0.025 per share to its regular quarterly dividend for a total of $0.880 per share for Q2 2022 as compared to $0.855 per share for Q1 2022 – Cogent's thirty-ninth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

Service revenue increased from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 by 1.3% and increased from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022 by 1.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 by 37.3% to $49.4 million for Q1 2022 and increased from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022 by 4.9%.

Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep per month - increased from 4.2 for Q4 2021 to 4.7 for Q1 2022.

EBITDA margin decreased by 70 basis points from Q4 2021 to 38.3% for Q1 2022 and increased by 50 basis points from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022.

EBITDA decreased by 0.4% from Q4 2021 to $57.2 million for Q1 2022 and increased by 2.9% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $149.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 1.3% from the three months ended December 31, 2021 and an increase of 1.6% from the three months ended March 31, 2021. Foreign exchange rates negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022 by $0.5 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022 by $1.9 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue increased by 1.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and increased by 2.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The impact of excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense, negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022 by $0.6 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022 by $0.8 million. On a constant currency basis, and adjusting for the impact of changes in excise tax revenue, service revenue increased by 2.1% from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and increased by 3.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Cogent Communications Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cogent Communications) (PRNewsfoto/Cogent Communications Holdings,) (PRNewswire)

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $112.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 1.7% from the three months ended December 31, 2021 and an increase of 2.4% from the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022; an increase of 0.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2021 and a decrease of 0.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Non-core services are legacy services, which Cogent acquired and continues to support but does not actively sell.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 2.0% from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $69.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and increased by 1.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2021. GAAP gross margin was 46.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, 46.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 46.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 0.1% from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $91.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and increased by 1.0% from the three months ended December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, 62.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 61.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 4.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $49.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and increased by 37.3% from the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 2.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $57.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and decreased by 0.4% from the three months ended December 31, 2021. EBITDA margin was 38.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, 37.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 39.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Basic net income per share was $0.02 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, $0.41 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $0.40 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Diluted net income per share was $0.02 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, $0.41 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $0.39 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Unrealized foreign exchange gains on Cogent's 2024 Senior Euro Unsecured Notes were $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, $18.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Total customer connections increased by 4.4% from March 31, 2021 to 94,884 as of March 31, 2022 and increased by 1.2% from December 31, 2021. On-net customer connections increased by 4.1% from March 31, 2021 to 81,627 as of March 31, 2022 and increased by 1.1% from December 31, 2021. Off-net customer connections increased by 5.8% from March 31, 2021 to 12,922 as of March 31, 2022 and increased by 2.0% from December 31, 2021.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 126 from March 31, 2021 to 3,065 as of March 31, 2022 and increased by 30 from December 31, 2021.

CFO Transition

Effective April 29, 2022, Sean Wallace resigned his position as Cogent's Chief Financial Officer to accept another CFO position and Thaddeus ''Tad" Weed, Cogent's Senior Vice President of Audit & Operations was reappointed as Cogent's Chief Financial Officer. Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer stated; "I want to personally thank Sean, who I have known for 25 years, for his excellent performance and his willingness to step in as Cogent's Chief Financial Officer while Tad Weed was on medical leave. Tad has been serving as our Senior Vice President of Audit & Operations and while in this position, Tad implemented numerous operational improvements which led to substantial cost savings for Cogent. Tad previously served as our Chief Financial Officer from May 2004 until March 2020 and, now that Tad has recovered and after a brief transition period with Sean, Tad will resume his CFO duties. I am excited to welcome Tad back to serve as our CFO."

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On April 29, 2022, Cogent's Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.880 per share payable on May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022. This second quarter 2022 regular dividend represents an increase of $0.025 per share, or 2.9%, from the first quarter 2022 regular dividend of $0.855 per share and an annual increase of 12.8% from the second quarter 2021 dividend of $0.780 per share.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indentures and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Impact of COVID-19

Cogent continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying responses by governments around the world. The recent spread of variants of COVID-19 has introduced new uncertainty.

The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of variant strains, and related government restrictions on Cogent's business is unknown as a significant amount of uncertainty and volatility remains. Cogent does not know the ultimate scope and duration of the pandemic, the availability, efficacy and uptake of vaccines and therapeutic treatments, government actions that have been taken, or may be taken in the future in response to the pandemic and global economic conditions during and after the pandemic. Cogent has experienced a slight slowdown in the availability and delivery of networking equipment but Cogent believes it can adequately manage the operation, maintenance, upgrading and growth of its network. A worsening or prolonged slowdown may impact our ability to expand and augment our network. Most Cogent employees worldwide returned to its offices on a full-time basis in the first quarter of 2022. Cogent is implementing measures to protect its workforce, but it can provide no assurance that these measures will be sufficient. Cogent's decisions to require its employees to return to its offices on a full-time basis and to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where legally permitted, may impede its ability to retain existing employees or attract new employees. Moreover, Cogent's results of operations may be adversely affected in the future as the pandemic and the related government restrictions continue or are reintroduced. Cogent may also experience slowdowns in new customer orders, find it difficult to collect from customers who are experiencing financial distress, undergo an increase in customer churn, encounter difficulties accessing the buildings and locations where Cogent installs new services and serves existing customers, or have difficulties procuring, shipping or installing necessary equipment on its network. Cogent may find that the impact of the pandemic on its vendors and their respective workforces may slow the delivery of services from these vendors to Cogent. Cogent may also find that its largest customer base, which is served primarily in its multi-tenant office buildings, may be adversely affected by falling demand for commercial office space in central business districts as companies located in these buildings elect not to return to their office space either on a temporary or even permanent basis or slow the pace of opening new offices. In addition, Cogent's corporate customer base may reduce their overall number of locations due to adverse economic conditions or new working configurations which may adversely affect Cogent's number of corporate connections and service revenues. As a result, the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may have prolonged effects that impact Cogent's business well into the future. These and other risks are described in more detail in Cogent's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and it Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Conference Call and Website Information

Cogent will host a conference call with financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on May 5, 2022 to discuss Cogent's operating results for the first quarter of 2022 and to discuss Cogent's expectations for full year 2022. Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the earnings call in the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. A replay of the webcast, together with the press release, will be available on the website following the earnings call. A downloadable file of Cogent's "Summary of Financial and Operational Results" and a transcript of its conference call will also be available on Cogent's website following the conference call.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 216 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Financial and Operational Results

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Metric ($ in 000's, except

share and per share data) –

unaudited









On-Net revenue $109,947 $111,041 $111,099 $110,749 $112,634 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.6% 1.0% 0.1% -0.3% 1.7% Off-Net revenue $36,723 $36,699 $36,656 $36,304 $36,387 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.1% -0.1% -0.1% -1.0% 0.2% Non-Core revenue (1) $107 $139 $172 $155 $154 % Change from previous Qtr. -10.8% 29.9% 23.7% -9.9% -0.6% Service revenue – total $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $149,175 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.0% 0.8% 0.0% -0.5% 1.3% Constant currency total

revenue quarterly growth

rate – sequential quarters (6) 1.7% 0.6% 0.5% 0.1% 1.7% Constant currency total

revenue quarterly growth

rate – year over year quarters (6) 2.3% 2.8% 3.6% 2.9% 2.9% Constant currency and

excise tax impact on total

revenue quarterly growth

rate – sequential quarters (6) 1.4% 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% 2.1% Constant currency and

excise tax impact on total

revenue quarterly growth

rate – year over year quarters (6) 1.8% 1.7% 2.9% 2.8% 3.5% Excise Taxes included in

service revenue $4,528 $4,811 $4,813 $4,336 $3,742 % Change from previous Qtr. 9.3% 6.3% 0.0% -9.9% -13.7% Network operations expenses (2) $55,016 $56,044 $56,482 $56,272 $57,305 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.9% 1.9% 0.8% -0.4% 1.8% GAAP gross profit (3) $67,715 $69,603 $68,673 $68,223 $69,038 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.6% 2.8% -1.3% -0.7% 1.2% GAAP gross margin (3) 46.1% 47.1% 46.4% 46.3% 46.3% Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6) $91,761 $91,835 $91,445 $90,936 $91,870 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.7% 0.1% -0.4% -0.6% 1.0% Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6) 62.5% 62.1% 61.8% 61.8% 61.6% Selling, general and

administrative expenses (5) $36,211 $34,654 $33,692 $33,526 $34,715 % Change from previous Qtr. 7.4% -4.3% -2.8% -0.5% 3.5% Depreciation and amortization expense $21,970 $22,096 $22,609 $22,567 $22,688 % Change from previous Qtr. -2.2% 0.6% 2.3% -0.2% 0.5% Equity-based compensation expense $7,307 $6,874 $6,588 $6,053 $6,056 % Change from previous Qtr. 25.0% -5.9% -4.2% -8.1% 0.0% Operating income $26,291 $28,211 $28,556 $36,165 $28,784 % Change from previous Qtr. -4.0% 7.3% 1.2% 26.6% -20.4% Interest expense $15,836 $14,236 $17,349 $19,653 $35,439 % Change from previous Qtr. -1.1% -10.1% 21.9% 13.3% 80.3% Non-cash interest expense –

Swap agreement



$3,076 $5,939 $21,271 % Change from previous Qtr.





93.1% 258.2% Net income (loss) $18,851 $(2,493) $13,320 $18,507 $1,137 Realized and unrealized

gains (losses) on 2024 Euro

Notes $18,870 $(5,280) $10,169 $8,763 $8,014 Basic net income (loss) per

common share $0.41 $(0.05) $0.29 $0.40 $0.02 Diluted net income (loss)

per common share $0.41 $(0.05) $0.28 $0.39 $0.02 Weighted average common

shares – basic 46,067,096 46,229,603 46,293,524 46,420,168 46,575,848 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.4% 0.4% 0.1% 0.3% 0.3% Weighted average common

shares – diluted 46,507,258 46,229,603 46,866,929 46,992,639 46,929,191 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.3% -0.6% 1.4% 0.3% -0.1% EBITDA (6) $55,550 $57,181 $57,753 $57,410 $57,155 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.2% 2.9% 1.0% -0.6% -0.4% EBITDA margin 37.8% 38.7% 39.0% 39.0% 38.3% Gains on asset related transactions $18 $- $- $- $- EBITDA, as adjusted (6) $55,568 $57,181 $57,753 $57,410 $57,155 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.2% 2.9% 1.0% -0.6% -0.4% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 37.9% 38.7% 39.0% 39.0% 38.3% Net cash provided by

operating activities $47,106 $39,749 $47,418 $35,984 $49,411 % Change from previous Qtr. 25.4% -15.6% 19.3% -24.1% 37.3% Capital expenditures $15,444 $17,217 $21,959 $15,296 $18,121 % Change from previous Qtr. -2.6% 11.5% 27.5% -30.3% 18.5% Principal payments of

capital (finance) lease

obligations $5,744 $6,192 $4,890 $6,228 $5,863 % Change from previous Qtr. 24.9% 7.8% -21.0% 27.4% -5.9% Dividends paid $36,081 $37,001 $37,654 $39,552 $41,298 Purchases of common stock $- $- $- $- $- Gross Leverage Ratio 4.39 5.13 5.07 5.02 4.94 Net Leverage Ratio 3.31 3.45 3.50 3.58 3.58 Customer Connections –

end of period









On-Net 78,389 79,146 80,162 80,723 81,627 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.4% 1.0% 1.3% 0.7% 1.1% Off-Net 12,216 12,386 12,495 12,669 12,922 % Change from previous Qtr. 2.1% 1.4% 0.9% 1.4% 2.0% Non-Core (1) 320 336 334 334 335 % Change from previous Qtr. -1.5% 5.0% -0.6% -% 0.3% Total customer connections 90,925 91,868 92,991 93,726 94,884 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% 1.0% 1.2% 0.8% 1.2% On-Net Buildings – end of period









Multi-Tenant office buildings 1,796 1,802 1,816 1,817 1,824 Carrier neutral data center buildings 1,089 1,119 1,138 1,164 1,187 Cogent data centers 54 54 54 54 54 Total on-net buildings 2,939 2,975 3,008 3,035 3,065 Total carrier neutral data

center nodes 1,274 1,309 1,332 1,359 1,383 Square feet – multi-tenant

office buildings – on-net 978,095,164 979,876,141 984,753,702 986,941,224 992,336,259 Network – end of period









Intercity route miles 58,761 59,741 59,741 60,676 60,869 Metro fiber miles 38,058 38,351 38,825 39,559 40,113 Connected networks – AS's 7,471 7,530 7,597 7,569 7,625 Headcount – end of period









Sales force – quota bearing 547 565 516 490 479 Sales force - total 693 710 662 633 620 Total employees 1,066 1,087 1,031 1,001 987 Sales rep productivity –

units per full time equivalent

sales rep ("FTE") per month 4.3 4.5 4.3 4.2 4.7 FTE – sales reps 522 511 521 467 453





(1) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent. (2) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $2,076, $136, $163, $146 and $144 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 through March 31, 2022, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $4,528, $4,811, $4,813, $4,336 and $3,742 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 through March 31, 2022, respectively. (3) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (4) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures to provide investors. Management uses them to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network. (5) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $5,231, $6,738, $6,425, $5,907 and $5,912 in the three month periods

ended March 31, 2021 through March 31, 2022, respectively. (6) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted, EBITDA margin and EBITDA, as adjusted, margin

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by total service revenue. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by total service revenue.

The Company believes that EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted margin are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. The measurements are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted, EBITDA margin and EBITDA, as adjusted, margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these measures are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these measures may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.

EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.



Q1

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

2021 Q4

2021 Q1

2022 ($ in 000's) – unaudited









Net cash provided by operating activities $47,106 $39,749 $47,418 $35,984 $49,411 Changes in operating assets and liabilities $(9,060) $2,352 $(6,267) $(7,095) $(35,572) Cash interest expense and income tax expense 17,504 15,080 16,602 28,521 43,316 EBITDA $55,550 $57,181 $57,753 $57,410 $57,155 PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions 18 - - - - EBITDA, as adjusted $55,568 $57,181 $57,753 $57,410 $57,155 EBITDA margin 37.8% 38.7% 39.0% 39.0% 38.3% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 37.9% 38.7% 39.0% 39.0% 38.3%

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

2021 Q4

2021 Q1

2022 Service revenue, as reported – current period $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $149,175 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (447) (150) 709 808 516 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (1) $146,330 $147,729 $148,636 $148,016 $149,691 Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period $143,901 $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 Constant currency increase $2,429 $952 $757 $89 $2,483 Constant currency percent increase 1.7% 0.6% 0.5% 0.1% 1.7%





(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

2021 Q4

2021 Q1

2022 Service revenue, as reported – current period $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $149,175 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (2,608) (2,965) (555) 916 1,914 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (2) $144,169 $144,914 $147,372 $148,124 $151,089 Service revenue, as reported – prior year period $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $146,777 Constant currency increase $3,254 $3,924 $5,070 $4,223 $4,312 Constant currency percent increase 2.3% 2.8% 3.6% 2.9% 2.9%





(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Revenue on a constant currency basis and adjusted for the impact of excise taxes is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

2021 Q4

2021 Q1

2022 Service revenue, as reported – current period $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $149,175 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (447) (150) 709 808 516 Impact of excise taxes on service revenue (384) (283) (2) 477 594 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency and excise taxes impact (3) $145,946 $147,446 $148,634 $148,493 $150,285 Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period $143,901 $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 Constant currency and excise taxes increase $2,045 $669 $755 $566 $3,077 Constant currency and excise tax percent increase 1.4% 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% 2.1%





(3) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

2021 Q4

2021 Q1

2022 Service revenue, as reported – current period $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $149,175 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue (2,608) (2,965) (555) 916 1,914 Impact of excise taxes on service revenue (785) (1,513) (911) (192) 786 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency and excise taxes impact (4) $143,384 $143,401 $146,461 $147,932 $151,875 Service revenue, as reported – prior year period $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $146,777 Constant currency and excise taxes increase $2,469 $2,411 $4,159 $4,031 $5,098 Constant currency and excise tax percent increase 1.8% 1.7% 2.9% 2.8% 3.5%





(4) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior year period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.



Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 ($ in 000's) – unaudited









Service revenue total $146,777 $147,879 $147,927 $147,208 $149,175 Minus - Network operations expense including equity-based compensation

and including depreciation and amortization expense 79,062 78,276 79,254 78,985 80,137 GAAP Gross Profit (1) $67,715 $69,603 $68,673 $68,223 $69,038 Plus - Equity-based compensation – network operations expense 2,076 136 163 146 144 Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense 21,970 22,096 22,609 22,567 22,688 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $91,761 $91,835 $91,445 $90,936 $91,870 GAAP Gross Margin (1) 46.1% 47.1% 46.4% 46.3% 46.3% Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) 62.5% 62.1% 61.8% 61.8% 61.6%





(1) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (2) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures to provide to investors, as they are measures that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.

($ in 000's) – unaudited As of December 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash $328,624 $311,771 Debt



Capital (finance) leases – current portion 17,048 17,147 Capital (finance) leases – long term 228,822 228,102 Senior Secured 2022 Notes - - Senior Secured 2026 Notes 500,000 500,000 Senior Unsecured Euro 2024 Notes 397,005 389,019 Note payable 791 219 Total debt 1,143,666 1,134,487 Total net debt 815,042 822,716 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted 227,902 229,499 Gross leverage ratio 5.02 4.94 Net leverage ratio 3.58 3.58

Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)





March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)





Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 281,485

$ 319,609 Restricted cash



30,286



9,015 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,476 and $1,510, respectively



41,662



41,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



41,757



39,015 Total current assets



395,190



409,577 Property and equipment, net



456,419



457,880 Right-of-use leased assets



100,909



101,687 Deposits and other assets



17,251



15,413 Total assets

$ 969,769

$ 984,557 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 13,808

$ 11,923 Accrued and other current liabilities



48,314



39,057 Installment payment agreement, current portion



218



785 Current maturities, operating lease liabilities



12,118



12,197 Current maturities, finance lease obligations



17,147



17,048 Total current liabilities



91,605



81,010 Senior unsecured 2024 Euro Notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,917 and $2,121, respectively, and

net of discount of $684 and $772, respectively



386,418



394,112 Senior secured 2026 Notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,094 and $1,156, respectively, and net of

discount of $1,454 and $1,536, respectively



497,452



497,308 Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities



111,656



111,794 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities



228,102



228,822 Other long term liabilities



63,142



44,609 Total liabilities



1,378,375



1,357,655 Commitments and contingencies:











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 47,926,580 and 47,674,189 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively



48



48 Additional paid-in capital



554,552



547,734 Accumulated other comprehensive income — foreign currency translation



(13,168)



(11,003) Accumulated deficit



(950,038)



(909,877) Total stockholders' deficit



(408,606)



(373,098) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 969,769

$ 984,557

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND MARCH 31, 2021 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Service revenue

$ 149,175

$ 146,777 Operating expenses:











Network operations (including $144 and $2,076 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively,

exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



57,449



57,092 Selling, general, and administrative (including $5,912 and $5,231 of equity-based compensation expense,

respectively)



40,627



41,442 Depreciation and amortization



22,688



21,970 Total operating expenses



120,764



120,504 Gains on equipment transactions



-



18 Gains on lease terminations



373





Operating income



28,784



26,291 Interest expense



(35,439)



(15,836) Unrealized foreign exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes



8,014



18,870 Loss on debt extinguishment and repurchase - 2022 Notes



-



(3,868) Interest income and other, net



319



744 Income before income taxes



1,678



26,201 Income tax expense



(541)



(7,350) Net income

$ 1,137

$ 18,851













Comprehensive (loss) income:











Net income

$ 1,137

$ 18,851 Foreign currency translation adjustment



(2,165)



(5,210) Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (1,028)

$ 13,641













Net income per common share:











Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.02

$ 0.41 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.855

$ 0.755













Weighted-average common shares - basic



46,575,848



46,067,096













Weighted-average common shares - diluted



46,929,191



46,507,258

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND MARCH 31, 2021 (IN THOUSANDS)





Three months

Ended

March 31, 2022

Three months

Ended

March 31, 2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 1,137

$ 18,851 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



22,688



21,970 Amortization of debt discount and premium



417



441 Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)



6,056



7,307 Gains – lease transactions



(373)



- Gains - equipment transactions and other, net



525



371 Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes



(8,014)



(18,870) Loss on debt extinguishment and repurchase of 2022 Notes



-



3,868 Deferred income taxes



(58)



4,497 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



76



2,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2,953)



2,826 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities



31,317



2,951 Deposits and other assets



(1,407)



474 Net cash provided by operating activities



49,411



47,106 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(18,121)



(15,444) Net cash used in investing activities



(18,121)



(15,444) Cash flows from financing activities:











Dividends paid



(41,298)



(36,081) Repurchase and extinguishment of 2022 Notes



-



(119,679) Proceeds from exercises of stock options



204



215 Principal payments on installment payment agreement



(571)



(2,378) Principal payments of finance lease obligations



(5,863)



(5,744) Net cash used in financing activities



(47,528)



(163,667) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash



(615)



(1,316) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(16,853)



(133,321) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



328,624



371,301 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 311,771

$ 237,980

Except for historical information and discussion contained herein, statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cogent's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government policies; future economic instability in the global economy or a contraction of the capital markets which could affect spending on Internet services and our ability to engage in financing activities; the impact of changing foreign exchange rates (in particular the Euro to USD and Canadian dollar to USD exchange rates) on the translation of our non-USD denominated revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities; legal and operational difficulties in new markets; the imposition of a requirement that we contribute to the US Universal Service Fund on the basis of our Internet revenue; changes in government policy and/or regulation, including net neutrality rules by the United States Federal Communications Commission and in the area of data protection; cyber-attacks or security breaches of our network; increasing competition leading to lower prices for our services; our ability to attract new customers and to increase and maintain the volume of traffic on our network; the ability to maintain our Internet peering arrangements on favorable terms; our reliance on an equipment vendor, Cisco Systems Inc., and the potential for hardware or software problems associated with such equipment; the dependence of our network on the quality and dependability of third-party fiber providers; our ability to retain certain customers that comprise a significant portion of our revenue base; the management of network failures and/or disruptions; and outcomes in litigation as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Cogent undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

