National Sleep Foundation Applauds Bipartisan Support for Sleep Health Equity on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its public health mission for over 32 years and its commitment to sleep health equity, National Sleep Foundation applauds Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA-28), and 35 other U.S. Representatives who signed onto a bipartisan letter supporting awareness for general sleep health and sleep disorders.

(PRNewsfoto/National Sleep Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Specifically, the letter includes language on identifying the assistance and resources needed to conduct multi-center sleep network studies and clinical trials related to the NIH Sleep Research Plan and encouraging further work in and collaboration with community stakeholders on the issue of sleep health disparities.

People of color in the U.S. are disproportionately affected by poor sleep health and sleep disorders. The NSF's Sleep Health Equity Position Statement outlines key strategic changes needed to achieve sleep health equity, including: expanding evidence-based and culturally-sensitive sleep health resources, improving equitable access to clinical sleep healthcare, and addressing sleep health equity across the continuum of sleep health care delivery. Other strategic focuses include funding research and policy actions.

"Sleep health is essential to overall health and well-being and safety. The National Sleep Foundation encourages all members of Congress to support initiatives eliminating sleep health disparities to achieve sleep health equity," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation.

As a leader in sleep health for over 30 years, NSF will continue to focus on actionable solutions for underserved and underrepresented communities that help ensure everyone has the opportunity to get the sleep we all need.

Read the full letter here.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice.

TheNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation