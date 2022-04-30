The Story Behind VAVA Chroma's Triple Laser Projector Success on Indiegogo

The VAVA Chroma raised nearly $7.8 million, making it Indiegogo's most funded campaign in 2021.
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 2,700 backers, VAVA Chroma's Indiegogo campaign wrapped up in early 2022. The Chroma is now available to purchase at the VAVA online store.
Last fall, VAVA launched its latest Indiegogo campaign for the VAVA Chroma, an ALPD 4.0® ultra short throw triple laser projector. The R&D team had been working on this project for over a year, and the entire team at VAVA is extremely proud of both the end product and the reception.
Within four hours of funding, VAVA raised over $3 million and subsequently broke the record for most funds raised in a 24-hour period. VAVA has been asking backers what drew them to the Chroma; one backer said:
"I'm very excited to be getting my unit. I think what stands out most is just how large the screen can project. [...] I love not having to hang up a TV and bulky TV mount in the room. The ability to take out a projector and put it away is a major selling point for me."
The Chroma campaign raised nearly $7.8 million, making it the most funded campaign in Indiegogo history for the year 2021. VAVA has brought together a community full of home theater enthusiasts expressing anticipation for their projector and sharing tips and reviews.
About VAVA: VAVA's goal is to simplify modern life through exceptional expertise and the highest quality technology. VAVA designs and manufactures a line of cutting--edge and innovative products directed toward improving the lives of its customers. Additional information about VAVA and its award-winning products can be found at the VAVA online store.
About VAVA Chroma: VAVA Chroma is an ultra short throw projector boasting triple laser technology, ALPD® 4.0, Alexa voice control, and smart Android TV system. With projection ranges of 80"-150", Chroma is adaptable to any space and viewing preference.
