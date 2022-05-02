400+ Exhibitors to Showcase the Latest Advancements in Additive Manufacturing at RAPID + TCT 2022

DETROIT, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 of the additive manufacturing industry's leading companies will come together in Detroit at Huntington Place to share the latest processes, materials and technologies in additive manufacturing at RAPID + TCT, May 17-19, 2022. As North America's largest and most influential additive manufacturing event, RAPID + TCT gives attendees exclusive access to see the most innovative products in additive manufacturing firsthand, learn from the industry's most respected experts and network with thousands of industry peers. SME Executive Director and CEO Robert "Bob" Willig made the announcement.

Robert Willig has been named as SME executive director and CEO effective January 1, 2020. (PRNewsfoto/SME) (PRNewswire)

"As the preeminent AM event in North America, RAPID + TCT is the place to be to show off and experience the technologies that continue to shape modern manufacturing," said Willig. "Each year, exhibiting companies push the limits of what's possible through interactive demonstrations, large-scale models and an immersive experience you cannot find anywhere else. With over 400 exhibiting companies and 30 OEMs scheduled for this year, attendees will be blown away by the level of innovation at the event."

The exhibitor lineup includes some of the most innovative names in additive manufacturing, from startups to established, worldwide brands on the cutting edge of 3D-printing hardware, software and services. Following are just a few highlights from this year's event floor:

The Desktop Metal Production System P-1 will make its first public debut at RAPID + TCT following its launch in late 2020 during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had closed most public venues. The Production System P-1 is being used by a growing number of customers today, including Ford Motor Co., FreeFORM Technologies, Indo-MIM, Formula 3D Corp. and Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The P-1 is used for serial production of small and high-precision parts as well as materials, process and application validation that can be transferred directly to the Production System P-50 to scale for mass production. This easy-to-use system features a manageable build volume, an inert build chamber and Desktop Metal's patent-pending, high-speed, Single Pass Jetting print technology. Both the P-1 and the P-50 support a wide range of materials, including stainless steels, low-alloy steels, tool steels, nickel alloys, precious metals and more — delivering excellent part quality and final part densities up to or exceeding 99%. Stop by the Desktop Metal booths #3301 and #3801 to see the P-1 and learn more about the company's suite of technologies.

HP 3D Printing, booth #2120, will feature applications from the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer segments in a variety of different materials. HP's 5200 series printer will be operating together with the first public demonstrations of the Automatic Unpacking Station, which reduces postprocessing labor, increases build-to-build unpacking consistency and enhances performance across the HP Multi Jet Fusion workflow. Presentations include "AM is Driving Innovations in Electric Vehicle Performance" and daily demonstrations of the Automatic Unpacking Station. With more than 100 million parts printed, HP provides an industrial-grade end-to-end solution of 3D hardware, software and services that are designed to help businesses scale into volume production. HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution combines dimensional accuracy and part repeatability with best-in-class economics and productivity on a predictable and consistent print time for any type of part.

In booth #2908, TRUMPF will be demonstrating laser marking of 3D-metal printed parts with a TruMark Station 7000 laser marking station, featuring a TruMark 6030 laser marker and VisionLine 3 feature recognition capability. Marking additive components enables manufacturers to trace the development of a part from design through its manufacturing and end use; this becomes critical to part certification, especially in medical and aerospace applications. The TruMark 6030 is a high-performance marking laser with 3D functionality. The laser's outstanding beam quality and high-power densities ensure clean material removal and high-contrast markings. The TruMark 6030 can be integrated quickly and easily into production systems. A virtual showroom will be available for participants to take a deep dive into the additive manufacturing products offered by TRUMPF and help determine the right equipment for different application and part requirements. In addition, TRUMPF will display parts that demonstrate its laser metal deposition and laser metal fusion applications for the aerospace, space, medical and dental industries.

"We have seen additive manufacturing technology continue to advance at an exponential rate over the last few years with no sign of slowing in the future," said Adam Simons, head of additive manufacturing sales and product at TRUMPF. "From new equipment to different materials and applications being supported, RAPID + TCT always proves to be an excellent source of information for the manufacturing community. TRUMPF looks forward to sharing the progress we have made in additive manufacturing for the different industries we support and learning more about the trends and future needs of the market."

RAPID + TCT attendees can also find Velo3D in booth #1508 where it will be showcasing all the parts of its end-to-end solution, and sharing how it is being used by companies in aviation, space, oil and gas, energy and other industries to transform their businesses. Visitors will be able to see and touch parts created using the Velo3D solution including the first public showing of parts printed on a Sapphire XC, its largest printer capable of printing parts 600 mm in diameter and 550 mm in height. Velo3D will also have parts printed in the latest materials offered by the company and those printed using its Sapphire 1MZ printer. Booth visitors will also learn about how Velo3D is helping transform supply chains by creating distributed supply chains capable of printing identical parts across any printer without any extra calibration. Zach Murphree, PhD, from Velo3D will be giving a presentation at its booth on Wednesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. on the topic, profiling how one customer was able to print identical parts across seven different printers using the same print file.

For a complete list of exhibitors and to register for the event, visit rapid3devent.com for your free expo pass and save $100.

About RAPID + TCT

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and for those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection technologies. For more information, visit rapid3devent.com, follow @RAPID_Event on Twitter or on LinkedIn .

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering technology for 30 years. A rich mix of live events and all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America and Asia. The TCT Group (www.thetctgroup.com) is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd (www.rapidnews.com) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

RAPID + TCT logo (new) (PRNewsfoto/SME) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SME