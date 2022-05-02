D-Fend Solutions Wins Security Today's "2022 Govies Government Security Award"

Leading C-UAS provider's flagship product EnforceAir recognized as top product in Unmanned Aerial Solutions (Drones) category

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions – the leader in counter-drone, radio frequency cyber-based takeover technology – today announced that its flagship product, EnforceAir won the Security Today "Govies Government Security Award" in the Unmanned Aerial Solutions (Drones) category. D-Fend Solutions was the only C-UAS provider recognized for their product in this category, achieving platinum award status.

EnforceAir , D-Fend Solutions' counter unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solution is based on non-jamming, non-kinetic counter-drone, cyber, radio frequency (RF)-based takeover technology. D-Fend's system, in either autonomous or manual mode, detects, locates and identifies rogue drones in defined airspace and then neutralizes the threat by providing full control over the rogue drone and landing it safely in a predefined zone without the operational disruption or collateral damage risks associated with legacy counter-drone technologies.

"The Govies Security Award for Unmanned Aerial Solutions represents a rare source of objective third party validation in the C-UAS space. We are gratified by this prestigious recognition, more so by being the only counter-drone provider awarded in this prize category," said Jeffrey Starr, D-Fend Solutions' Chief Marketing Officer.

D-Fend Solutions was selected as a winner by an independent panel of judges recognizing providers for their Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, Technical Advances, and Scalability and Impact in the security industry.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

