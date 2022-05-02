Dell Technologies Expands Multi-Cloud Experiences Across Cyber Recovery, Data Analytics and Partner Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD --

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is delivering new cloud experiences, an expanded ecosystem, and offerings to help customers manage and protect applications across data centers and multi-cloud environments. These new offerings are designed to help organizations easily store, protect and control their data and applications across an increasing number of platforms and locations.

"Our customers want help reducing complexity and are seeking solutions that use a common approach to managing data wherever it lives – from public clouds, to the data center, to the edge," said Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We are building a portfolio of software and services that simplifies on-premises and multi-cloud environments and offers."

"We are making bold moves to deliver solutions that are connected and increasingly digital to create a superior health care experience for consumers," said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our strategic collaboration with Dell is helping accelerate the value of our technology investments for our colleagues and consumers."

Dell delivers cloud experiences for cyber recovery on-premises and in public clouds

According to a recent Gartner® report, global information security and risk management end user spending will reach around $168 billion in 2022, up over $13 billion from 2021.1 As cyber protection continues to become a greater priority, Dell is providing new options for managed cyber recovery offerings and public cloud cyber recovery solutions for multi-cloud environments.

Dell is bolstering its APEX portfolio with the introduction of Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services. The first in a series of new APEX full stack solutions that deliver a cloud experience, APEX Cyber Recovery Services simplifies recovery from cyberattacks. Dell manages the day-to-day cyber recovery vault operations and assists with data recovery. Dell is delivering an as-a-Service experience with standardized configurations, simplified Dell-assisted recovery options and expertise from nearly 2,000 isolated vault solutions deployed globally.

Dell is extending the reach of its multi-cloud ecosystem and speeding access to its data protection offerings for public clouds with the release of Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure. The new service will join a broad portfolio of Dell offerings available through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and will allow organizations to:

Deploy an isolated cyber vault in the public cloud to more securely protect and isolate data away from a ransomware attack, improving cyber resiliency and helping reduce the impact of cyberattacks.

Provide flexible recovery options in the event of a cyberattack including recovery within the data center, in a new Azure private network, or in an unimpacted Azure environment.

Dell also builds on its collaboration with AWS by announcing CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS. With the offering, organizations will be able to:

Use adaptive analytics, scan metadata and complete files, and implement machine learning and forensic tools to detect, diagnose and speed data recovery.

Monitor files and databases to determine if a cyberattack has occurred and identify the last known uncorrupted copy of data to speed a more secure and confidential recovery.

Dell demonstrates data storage services in public clouds

Building on January's introduction of Project Alpine, Dell is demonstrating how its storage software could be used in public clouds such as AWS and Azure. Project Alpine will provide data mobility and consistent operations across on-premises and public cloud environments. Organizations will be able to quickly deploy or easily consume Dell storage software and services that will offer performance in the public cloud efficiency and protection based on industry-leading enterprise storage.2

With Dell storage software in the public cloud, customers will be able to seamlessly move data to the cloud and leverage cloud-based analytics services. Developers can write applications once and deploy them anywhere they are needed to create a consistent, cloud-native experience across multiple public clouds.

Dell and Snowflake collaborate to extend the multi-cloud experience

Dell and Snowflake will work together to connect data from Dell enterprise storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud. A first of its kind, this collaboration will give customers greater flexibility operating in multi-cloud environments, meet data sovereignty requirements, and easily turn data into insights wherever it resides.

Dell and Snowflake customers will be able to use on-premises data stored on Dell object storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud while keeping their data local or seamlessly copying it to public clouds. The companies will pursue product integrations and joint go-to-market efforts in the second half of 2022.

Availability

Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services is available today in the United States with broader availability planned for later this year.

Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure will be globally available in the second half of 2022.

CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS will be globally available in the second half of 2022.

