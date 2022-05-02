InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Sanitize Currency (OCM-1507)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple device for sanitizing currency," said an inventor, from Carson, Calif., "so I invented the CURRENCY SANITIZER. My design would help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it would offer a more efficient alternative to traditional sanitizing methods."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to disinfect currency. In doing so, it helps to kill microorganisms, viruses, germs and bacteria. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for retail and commercial establishments, banks, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

